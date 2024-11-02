Tragic Details About Lily Collins' Life

This article discusses eating disorders and alcohol addiction.

Being a celeb child comes with a lot of perks, including work opportunities that most regular folks can only dream of. However, being Phil Collins' daughter has also come with its fair share of difficulties for Lily Collins. For starters, that meant growing up without a present father. Even before Phil's divorce from Lily's mother was finalized, he packed up his belongings and moved to Switzerland when she was just a little girl. Lily's rocky relationship with her famous dad proved consequential for years to come.

The Genesis drummer and the "Emily In Paris" star have become closer with time, but she had to put in a lot of work to repair their estranged relationship. And as she tried to, she also had to deal with her father's alcohol addiction. On the upside, the experience may have protected her from the all-too-common party lifestyle that often comes with a Hollywood career. "I never did do the whole drinking, drugs," she told Nylon in 2012, according to HuffPost. "That wasn't ever me and is never gonna be me."

But her career choice did play a part in triggering another mental health condition. As she was starting to act and model, Lily developed eating disorders that took her years to recover from. While navigating all that, Lily was also in an emotionally abusive relationship that she struggled to come out from. Therapy helped her with those issues. Lily has faced quite a few obstacles in her short life, but they've taught her valuable lessons.