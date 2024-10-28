Prince William Lets It Slip That Harry Is Still On His Mind Amid Their Years-Long Feud
Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship is no secret, but there may be hope for the two royals after all. It's been years since they publicly mentioned each other, but in a clip from the documentary "We Can End Homelessness" shared by ITV, the Prince of Wales recalled when his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him to a homeless shelter called The Passage as a young kid. "She took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11, I think, at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect," he shared. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but the mention of Harry may just indicate that things are finally thawing between the brothers, at least on Prince William's part.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry opted to skip out on his friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding in June because his estranged brother was in attendance as the Duke of Westminster's usher. "William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that's what triggered Harry to decline an invitation," a source shared. While they didn't have a reunion then, a tragic circumstance forced them together again two months later but things were reportedly still tense between Princes William and Harry.
Princes William and Harry remained icy during their uncle's funeral
Sadly, not even a family death could mend Prince William and Prince Harry's feud. In August, the brothers reunited for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, who died at age 82, per The Sun. The two sat discreetly and separately in the church, with no interaction. A source shared, "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."
The same happened at King Charles III's coronation in May 2023, where Princes William and Harry were kept separate and didn't seem to acknowledge each other, People reported. And, because the Duke of Sussex had stepped down from his royal duties, he wasn't allowed to join the rest of his family on the balcony during the ceremony.
While Harry wasn't excluded from attending his father's coronation, William reportedly does not want his brother at his own crowning, a source told The Times. However, as royal expert Christopher Anderson predicted to Fox News, "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I'm convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation."