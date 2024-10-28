Prince William Lets It Slip That Harry Is Still On His Mind Amid Their Years-Long Feud

Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship is no secret, but there may be hope for the two royals after all. It's been years since they publicly mentioned each other, but in a clip from the documentary "We Can End Homelessness" shared by ITV, the Prince of Wales recalled when his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him to a homeless shelter called The Passage as a young kid. "She took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11, I think, at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect," he shared. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but the mention of Harry may just indicate that things are finally thawing between the brothers, at least on Prince William's part.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry opted to skip out on his friend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding in June because his estranged brother was in attendance as the Duke of Westminster's usher. "William was asked to have a prominent role in the wedding and that's what triggered Harry to decline an invitation," a source shared. While they didn't have a reunion then, a tragic circumstance forced them together again two months later but things were reportedly still tense between Princes William and Harry.