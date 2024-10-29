Body Language Expert Tells Us Tom Holland Can't Hide Tension With Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted out in New York City on October 24, 2024, coming together for the launch of Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand Bero. There's no doubt fans were thrilled to see the pair making a public appearance for the first time in what felt like a while. Likewise, there's no question Holland was feeling nervous on this big night for the "Spider-Man" couple. But, as the cameras rolled and flashes popped, the celebrity couple's odd interactions hinted at something less picturesque going on behind the scenes. What's the deal?
Tom Holland and Zendaya posing together at Tom's BERO launch event.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2024
In the above clip, shared by Pop Base on X, Holland and Zendaya pose together but with a visible awkwardness. Their stances seem stiff and uncomfortable, and they give off the impression that they don't necessarily want to be standing together arm-in-arm for a lengthy photo sesh. Every time the flashes stop, Holland breaks away from Zendaya until the next group starts snapping pics. Their behavior has sparked a wave of online speculation about what might actually be going on with these two. To get some answers, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with body language and relationship expert Nicole Moore to dig deeper into what Holland's body language could be telling us.
Tom Holland and Zendaya seem to be missing their usual closeness
Body language and relationship expert Nicole Moore observes that "Tom Holland and Zendaya do appear to be experiencing some tension in their relationship based on the body language in this clip," with Holland's expressions and gestures providing strong clues to possible underlying stress. From her trained perspective, Moore points out several subtle cues that suggest Holland's discomfort: "Tom's mouth appears tight and in a straight line throughout the entire clip, a giveaway that he's unhappy or stressed in this moment." What's more, "As he looks at Zendaya, Tom attempts to force a smile, but it's a short, tense smile and his eyes appear sad and like he's holding back strong emotions."
According to Moore, Holland's visible discomfort is only amplified by the way he puts his arm around Zendaya: his fingers are loose, almost as if he's holding back. "Typically when couples are feeling close, they will grab each other in photos with a tighter grip," Moore explains, "so Tom may feel a need to be separate from Zendaya's at this moment." In contrast, Zendaya's body language sends a more mixed signal. Moore observes that she leans her head toward his for the photos, suggesting a greater level of comfort and closeness than what her partner may be feeling. It's a far cry from the typical all-smiles appearances throughout Holland and Zendaya's relationship.
The height difference between Zendaya and Tom Holland could be to blame
One possible explanation for the strange vibes being put off by Tom Holland and Zendaya in the recent clip? Their height difference. In her experience as a celebrity relationship expert, Nicole Moore argues that because Zendaya's heels make her even taller than usual, "it's possible that some of her tense body language is a result of her feeling uncomfortable being so much taller than her partner." Moore suspects that this noticeable height disparity may have compounded any existing awkwardness, as it's a change from their usual dynamic. Zendaya already stands slightly taller than Holland as is, but once her heels are added into the equation ... it's enough of a height difference for her to tilt her head over his on numerous occasions in the clip.
"While Zendaya and Tom typically handle the height difference beautifully, appearing comfortable and close with each other in photos, in this moment they appear tense and distant from each other," Moore says. Could this be the answer to the awkwardness on display? It's certainly possible, but no matter the cause, there's no denying the visible tension between the two. From the loose hand placement, Holland's tight-lipped smile, and the pair's inconsistent leaning, it all suggests an issue in Zendaya and Holland's relationship that could be lingering just below the surface.