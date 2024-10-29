Body Language Expert Tells Us Tom Holland Can't Hide Tension With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted out in New York City on October 24, 2024, coming together for the launch of Holland's non-alcoholic beer brand Bero. There's no doubt fans were thrilled to see the pair making a public appearance for the first time in what felt like a while. Likewise, there's no question Holland was feeling nervous on this big night for the "Spider-Man" couple. But, as the cameras rolled and flashes popped, the celebrity couple's odd interactions hinted at something less picturesque going on behind the scenes. What's the deal?

Tom Holland and Zendaya posing together at Tom's BERO launch event. pic.twitter.com/BPHFrDyA0U — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2024

In the above clip, shared by Pop Base on X, Holland and Zendaya pose together but with a visible awkwardness. Their stances seem stiff and uncomfortable, and they give off the impression that they don't necessarily want to be standing together arm-in-arm for a lengthy photo sesh. Every time the flashes stop, Holland breaks away from Zendaya until the next group starts snapping pics. Their behavior has sparked a wave of online speculation about what might actually be going on with these two. To get some answers, Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with body language and relationship expert Nicole Moore to dig deeper into what Holland's body language could be telling us.