What Happened To Friends Star Matt LeBlanc?

Matt LeBlanc has also allegedly decided retire from acting. A source told the Daily Mail, "Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew. Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone." But the source went on to give a more hopeful explanation for his stepping back from the spotlight, saying, "It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests as that's what is important to him right now." The source goes on to say that if he were to ever return to acting, it would have to be a very meaningful role for him.

LeBlanc's last onscreen appearance would be a fitting end to a wonderful career, with him last seen on HBO's "Friends: The Reunion," which brought back the entire cast before Matthew Perry's death. Interestingly, the same source says that LeBlanc has been looking to actors that came before him that basically disappeared from Hollywood. The source said, "He is financially stable and doesn't really want to be in the limelight anymore. He has looked into how both Rick Moranis and Jack Nicholson did it." The source finishes by painting a picture of life that we hope LeBlanc is either currently living or moving towards, saying, "[Those actors] just stopped and decided to live life and be happy with what they did in the past. [LeBlanc] wants to enjoy life and keep things simple."