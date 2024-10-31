What Happened To Friends Star Matt LeBlanc?
As the greater "Friends" family mourns the one year anniversary of Matthew Perry's tragic death, the remaining Central Perk regulars have now begun to worry about fellow co-star Matt LeBlanc. According to the Daily Mail, sources say that those close to LeBlanc worry that he's having a tough time in the year after Perry's accidental overdose on October 28, 2023. There has been little public sighting of LeBlanc, though when he has been spotted via TMZ, he hasn't looked like himself.
The concern is rumored to have prompted fellow "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to spend extra time with LeBlanc at his house. The source for the Daily Mail says that Aniston has, "been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home ... cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting. She's even stayed over a couple of times. And both she and Courteney have been in contact to ensure at least one of them is around to keep an eye on him." LeBlanc was the first amongst the "Friends" cast to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, ending his touching Instagram post by saying, "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."
Matt LeBlanc may have decided to retire from acting
Matt LeBlanc has also allegedly decided retire from acting. A source told the Daily Mail, "Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew. Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone." But the source went on to give a more hopeful explanation for his stepping back from the spotlight, saying, "It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests as that's what is important to him right now." The source goes on to say that if he were to ever return to acting, it would have to be a very meaningful role for him.
LeBlanc's last onscreen appearance would be a fitting end to a wonderful career, with him last seen on HBO's "Friends: The Reunion," which brought back the entire cast before Matthew Perry's death. Interestingly, the same source says that LeBlanc has been looking to actors that came before him that basically disappeared from Hollywood. The source said, "He is financially stable and doesn't really want to be in the limelight anymore. He has looked into how both Rick Moranis and Jack Nicholson did it." The source finishes by painting a picture of life that we hope LeBlanc is either currently living or moving towards, saying, "[Those actors] just stopped and decided to live life and be happy with what they did in the past. [LeBlanc] wants to enjoy life and keep things simple."