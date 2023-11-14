Matt LeBlanc Breaks Our Hearts With His Tribute To Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has broken his silence on his "Friends" co-star, Matthew Perry's, tragic death.

On October 28, 2023, Perry tragically passed away at 54 after an apparent drowning in his home, per TMZ. Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing on "Friends," touched the lives of many and became beloved actor along with his five other co-stars. Because of how pivotal of a role "Friends" played in his life and the lives of others, many were waiting to see what his co-stars would say about his tragic passing. Initially, they all kept relatively silent about Perry's sudden death, but LeBlanc has since shared a touching tribute to Perry.

LeBlanc played Joey Tribbiani in "Friends," and was Perry's on-screen BFF, and it seems that friendship was just as true off-screen. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, LeBlanc shared several photos of him and Perry during their time on "Friends." He wrote, "Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend," he continued, "I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love." Seeing as LeBlanc and Perry were both comedic actors, he finished his tribute with a joke. He said, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

