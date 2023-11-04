Tragic Details About Matthew Perry's Funeral

The following article includes mentions of addiction and substance abuse.

It was time to bid farewell to Matthew Perry on November 3. TMZ reports that Perry was laid to rest in Hollywood Hills' Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the famed cemetery that's the burial home of Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Brittany Murphy, among other entertainment industry greats.

Perry's tragic and untimely death rocked the showbiz world to its core. Per TMZ, an assistant discovered the star unresponsive in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. Perry had been playing pickleball earlier in the day, and it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest that led to his death by drowning. The full toxicology report will take 4-6 weeks to be completed. Still, despite speculation, the preliminary report found no trace of methamphetamine, fentanyl, or any other illegal substances in his system.

There was an outpouring of grief following the shocking news of the 54-year-old's death. "The View" panel's tribute to Perry was heartwrenching. Whoopi Goldberg said they were "beyond heartbroken" and praised Perry for helping others struggling with addiction and substance abuse. "He wanted the best for people, so let's hope for the best in his passing," she concluded. Meanwhile, the "Friends" cast broke hearts with their Perry tribute. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox released a joint statement. They called Perry "family" and said they were "utterly devastated" by their "unfathomable loss." The five actors were among the other Hollywood luminaries who gathered at Forest Lawn for Perry's funeral, which was both heartwrenching and poignant.