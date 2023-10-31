We're Crying Over The View's Tribute To Matthew Perry
The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.
"The View" is honoring Matthew Perry after news of the actor's death broke and shocked the world on October 28, 2023. Perry, who passed away at the young age of 54, was widely known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit 1994 sitcom "Friends." He was found tragically dead in his home in Los Angeles after reportedly drowning in his hot tub following a suspected cardiac arrest, although his official cause of death has not been determined at the time of writing. However, authorities reported that there was no indication of foul play and that no drugs were found at the scene. In a statement shortly after his death, Perry's family said they were shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of their son and brother: "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," they said (via People).
Meanwhile, "Friends" co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright also paid tribute to Perry in the wake of his unexpected passing. In a joint statement (via CBS News), they shared, "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives." They went on to praise Perry's brilliance and ability to bring joy and laughter to so many people around the globe.
Now, "The View" is joining the world in mourning the heartbreaking loss of Perry.
The View hosts remember Matthew Perry
On the latest episode of the ABC talk show, host Whoopi Goldberg said they were all "beyond heartbroken" to learn of Matthew Perry's unexpected passing, which came almost a year after the actor visited "The View" to talk about his lifelong struggles with substance abuse and alcohol addiction. Sharing a clip from Perry's November 2022 interview, in which he shared his advice to families who are affected by the disease, Goldberg praised the late actor for being honest and passionate about helping other people.
"We were very lucky to have him here last year," she said. "He was quite something, and a really funny guy." She and her "View" co-hosts went on to discuss Perry's legacy, with Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioning the "Friends" star's wish to be remembered by his fans for something other than his work on the iconic sitcom. Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin praised Perry for his efforts to help others who are struggling with addiction, saying, "Having had so much addiction in my own family ... that is so needed. For someone to be able to see you and be able to help you, because it's a disease like anything else."
Meanwhile, Ana Navarro urged viewers to honor Perry by reaching out to those who they know are also struggling with the disease. "You don't have to be alone," she reminded viewers. "And carrying burdens is easier when you do it with others." Finally, Goldberg ended the tribute by sending her best wishes to Perry. "He wanted the best for people, so let's hope for the best in his passing," she said.
Friends stars break their silence
Days after Matthew Perry's death, his "Friends" cast mates David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc broke hearts everywhere by speaking out on the tragic loss in a joint statement to People on October 30, 2023. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." They went on to extend their condolences to Perry's loved ones and all those who are grieving his shocking death.
Earlier, some of Perry's "Friends" cast mates have taken to social media to express their grief over his sudden death, including Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora in the series. "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry," she wrote. "The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock." Maggie Wheeler, who starred as Chandler's on-and-off-again girlfriend Janice on "Friends," also mourned Perry in a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram. "What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry," she said. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."
