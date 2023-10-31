We're Crying Over The View's Tribute To Matthew Perry

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

"The View" is honoring Matthew Perry after news of the actor's death broke and shocked the world on October 28, 2023. Perry, who passed away at the young age of 54, was widely known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit 1994 sitcom "Friends." He was found tragically dead in his home in Los Angeles after reportedly drowning in his hot tub following a suspected cardiac arrest, although his official cause of death has not been determined at the time of writing. However, authorities reported that there was no indication of foul play and that no drugs were found at the scene. In a statement shortly after his death, Perry's family said they were shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of their son and brother: "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," they said (via People).

Meanwhile, "Friends" co-creators and executive producers Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright also paid tribute to Perry in the wake of his unexpected passing. In a joint statement (via CBS News), they shared, "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives." They went on to praise Perry's brilliance and ability to bring joy and laughter to so many people around the globe.

Now, "The View" is joining the world in mourning the heartbreaking loss of Perry.