What Joe Rogan's Wife Jessica Ditzel Really Does For A Living

For such a brash public personality, controversial podcast host and entertainer Joe Rogan certainly does his best to keep his private life private. This also applies to Rogan's wife, Jessica Ditzel, who does her best to keep herself out of the limelight as well. It seems that Ditzel prefers to keep her life quiet while also supporting her husband's career, but what is it that she does, exactly? There have been vague rumblings that Jessica has been a model and a producer, but we wanted to get to the bottom of what Rogan's wife really does for work.

Boasting an impressive background in several industries, Jessica Ditzel has two degrees: a bachelor's degree in the arts from California State University and a degree in molecular biology from the University of Arizona. Before Ditzel was able to use her academic credentials to leverage her way into a position as an account executive at Robert Half Technology, she got into modeling. She signed up as a model for Wholesome, a brand from Korea, through M Model Management. However, it seems that her favorite job these days is being a wife to Rogan and a mother to three amazing children.