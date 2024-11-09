What Joe Rogan's Wife Jessica Ditzel Really Does For A Living
For such a brash public personality, controversial podcast host and entertainer Joe Rogan certainly does his best to keep his private life private. This also applies to Rogan's wife, Jessica Ditzel, who does her best to keep herself out of the limelight as well. It seems that Ditzel prefers to keep her life quiet while also supporting her husband's career, but what is it that she does, exactly? There have been vague rumblings that Jessica has been a model and a producer, but we wanted to get to the bottom of what Rogan's wife really does for work.
Boasting an impressive background in several industries, Jessica Ditzel has two degrees: a bachelor's degree in the arts from California State University and a degree in molecular biology from the University of Arizona. Before Ditzel was able to use her academic credentials to leverage her way into a position as an account executive at Robert Half Technology, she got into modeling. She signed up as a model for Wholesome, a brand from Korea, through M Model Management. However, it seems that her favorite job these days is being a wife to Rogan and a mother to three amazing children.
What Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel's relationship is really like
Joe Rogan and Jessica Ditzel began dating in 2001, but avoided marriage for as long as possible — Rogan notoriously has a negative opinion of marriage. However, after the couple had their first child together in 2008, it was time to face the wedding bells. In a 2009 interview with The Palm Beach Post, Rogan said about marriage, "I had to. Not really had to, but you know, she made a baby. [It's] like, 'God, all right, I'll sign a silly legal contract.' What she did was way more of a commitment."
Together the couple is raising three children, including Ditzel's daughter Kayja Rose from a previous relationship. It seems Rogan is truly invested in having a wonderful relationship with his stepdaughter. In an appearance on "The Rosie Show," he stated, "We worked really hard on making sure that we talk to each other as openly as possible, even about boys and weird stuff that she feels uncomfortable talking about."
It appears that there's an immense level of trust between Ditzel and her husband. Rogan is always saying glowing things about his wife, and she seems to be an incredibly supportive partner — she even lets Rogan be a diva about his podcast from time to time.