Joe Rogan's Diva Behavior Over Kamala Harris Podcast Drama Is Causing A Stir

After having presidential candidate Donald Trump on his podcast, Joe Rogan mentioned he would still like to do a sit-down with Kamala Harris as well. Although Trump had some dramatic things to say about what it would be like if Harris appeared across the desk from Rogan, it seems "The Joe Rogan Experience" host would still really like to get to know the current vice president. He stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, "My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen." But what was the big deal about Harris not appearing on his show anyway?

It seems that Rogan was expecting to have his demands met for a sit-down with Harris, and not the other way around. Harris, currently sprinting towards the finish line of a fraught presidential run, simply doesn't have time to do a three-hour-long interview. For its part, the Harris campaign did offer to meet with Rogan for an hour, but he would have had to travel to meet her. This was ultimately a deal breaker for the millionaire podcaster, but that hasn't stopped Harris from making time to meet with other podcasters.