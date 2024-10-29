Joe Rogan's Diva Behavior Over Kamala Harris Podcast Drama Is Causing A Stir
After having presidential candidate Donald Trump on his podcast, Joe Rogan mentioned he would still like to do a sit-down with Kamala Harris as well. Although Trump had some dramatic things to say about what it would be like if Harris appeared across the desk from Rogan, it seems "The Joe Rogan Experience" host would still really like to get to know the current vice president. He stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, "My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen." But what was the big deal about Harris not appearing on his show anyway?
It seems that Rogan was expecting to have his demands met for a sit-down with Harris, and not the other way around. Harris, currently sprinting towards the finish line of a fraught presidential run, simply doesn't have time to do a three-hour-long interview. For its part, the Harris campaign did offer to meet with Rogan for an hour, but he would have had to travel to meet her. This was ultimately a deal breaker for the millionaire podcaster, but that hasn't stopped Harris from making time to meet with other podcasters.
Kamala Harris is making time to do other podcasts
Tapping into the strengths of her body politics, Kamala Harris has made a few notable appearances on podcasts that skew more female in their audiences. For her "Call Her Daddy" interview, Harris made sure to focus on things most pressing to American women — reproductive rights, mental health, and relationships. However, her appearance did not garner nearly as many views as her opponent did for popping into "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von," where Donald Trump shared his thoughts about smoking.
Harris also waltzed into "The Breakfast Club" studio for a town hall-style interview with Charlamagne Tha God to reach an audience her campaign has been struggling to gain the trust of: young Black men. For her part, Harris made sure to double down on the need to provide adequate healthcare and education to the Black community, saying, "The needs of the Black community are not just about criminal justice." Which is an interesting point to make, considering her past as San Francisco's district attorney. Before Harris got into politics, she backed a state law that locked up parents for having truant children — which had a disproportionate effect on parents of color.