The Lesser-Known Truth Of Kamala Harris

It's hardly an exaggeration to suggest that Vice President Kamala Harris is the living, breathing embodiment of the American dream. The child of immigrants, she excelled in school and earned a law degree. She then became a prosecutor, and was eventually elected district attorney of San Francisco. That led her to an even bigger job, as attorney general of California, and then, in 2016, becoming a U.S senator.

She wouldn't stay in the Senate for long, though. In 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden tapped her to be his running mate when he campaigned against the incumbent president, Donald Trump. Biden won the hard-fought election, and Harris was sworn in as vice-president. Up until July 2024, Harris was expected to campaign alongside Biden as he ran against Trump. When he ultimately stepped down, it was Harris who became candidate for president, setting up a nail-biter of an election as she and her veep pick — Minnesota's governor, Tim Walz — strive to get her elected as America's 47th president.

She's been in the public eye for decades, and on the national stage for some time now, but how much do people really know about this prosecutor-turned-politician and the fascinating trajectory that's brought her to this point? To find out more, keep on reading to discover some fascinating facts by delving into the untold truth of Kamala Harris.