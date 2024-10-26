Donald Trump's Reaction To Kamala Harris Possibly Going On Joe Rogan's Podcast Is Peak Drama
During his October 25 interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience," presidential candidate Donald Trump went on many tangents. As Trump disastrously rambled through the interview, he did try at one point to make a statement about free speech. On one hand, Trump was pointing out how important freedom of speech is as a fundamental right. On the other hand, he couldn't help himself from poking fun at his presidential rival, Kamala Harris. "If she did this kind of interview with you, I hope she does, it would be a mess," the "Apprentice" host told Joe Rogan.
Interjecting, Rogan pushed back and clarified that his team actually reached out to the Harris campaign to try and schedule an interview, but it never materialized. Trump guffawed at this, claiming the vice president would "be laying on the floor," by the end of the interview, possibly needing medical attention. For his part, Rogan reiterated that he would still like Harris to appear on the show at some point. "I think we'd have a fine conversation. I think I'd be able to talk to her ... and hopefully get to know her like a human being."
In a recent interview with MSNBC, Harris campaign strategist Ian Sams mentioned (via Reuters) that the missed opportunity boiled down to the timing. "We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately it isn't going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this ... period of the campaign." However, this doesn't mean that Harris hasn't hit up some podcasts leading up to election day.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have different podcast strategies
It seems Donald Trump has been turning to his youngest son, Barron Trump, for advice along the campaign trail. This has led to Trump appearing on podcasts such as "This Past Weekend With Theo Von," the "Lex Fridman Podcast," and now the "Joe Rogan Experience." All of these appearances have had remarkable ratings, and their audiences skew younger and male, which is a desirable market for Trump to tap into.
For her part, presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also trying to garner more young voters. However, the podcasts she's been on have catered to a more feminine audience. Harris appeared on "Call Her Daddy" and is scheduled to appear on "Unlocking Us," a podcast hosted by Dr. Brené Brown. Harris recently attempted to encourage more young Black men to vote for her by appearing in a town hall-style interview with "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God (Per C-SPAN). As the presidential race heads towards the finish line, both candidates appear to be in a dead heat — it seems the strategy of tapping into nontraditional media is working for both campaigns.