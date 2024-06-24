Strange Things About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Youngest Son Barron

Donald Trump often seems over the moon about having Barron Trump as his son, showering him with praise at every opportunity. He paints Barron as the epitome of a model child, a stand-up guy with a good head on his shoulders. However, actions speak louder than words, and it looks like their relationship is practically nonexistent if you believe what he and everyone around them says.

Since Barron was born, Donald has seemed ecstatic about having to raise a young boy, even revealing that naming him Barron was a personal choice. "It's a name I've always loved, but I never had the courage to use. I gave the idea to Melania, and then I was going to take it away at the very end, and she said, 'You can't take it away! I've been calling him Barron while he's been in my stomach, and you just can't take it away!'" Donald said on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." The former president also once made a claim that he has a close relationship with mini-Donald, telling Megyn Kelly, "Our dinners are nice dinners, our dinners are like people's dinners ... we actually get along very well."

But if you read between the lines of Donald's own words, it seems like their relationship is a bit more fiction than fact. There are some strange things about his relationship with Barron that are just too hard to ignore, including how he doesn't seem to have an idea of what's going on in Barron's life and his admission that he's quite jealous of Barron's height.