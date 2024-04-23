Why Barron Trump's Stunning Height Has Everyone Questioning Donald's

Donald Trump has made multiple comments about Barron Trump's height, and one family photo had people on the internet believing that Donald could be much shorter than previously reported. The former president's height has been scrutinized on several occasions. In 2016, Donald released a report from his doctor claiming he stood at 6 feet, 3 inches tall, but his driver's license from 2012 listed his height as a full inch shorter at 6 feet, 2 inches. Donald's height was once again the subject of debate when a photo of him standing next to Barron at the funeral of Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, was carefully examined.

Reporter and internet sleuth Jules Suzdaltsev hypothesized that Donald was much more than a few inches shorter than his youngest son. "Donald Trump is *exactly* 5'11," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in January. Suzdaltsev counted the pixels in the snap taken at Melania's mother's funeral and made a deduction based on Barron's height. "If Trump were 6'3, Barron would be a hair short of 7ft tall," he wrote in the viral tweet.

The post caused a flurry of responses on X that backed up the theory that Trump was not nearly as tall as purported. "I've seen Trump in person pretty close up and he looks closer to 5'10" in real life," one X user responded. "You notice that trump usually sees to it that Barron is not next to him. Easier to try to hide the height difference," another added. That was not the first time someone claimed Donald was envious of his son's height.