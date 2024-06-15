Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms He's Jealous Of Barron's Height & No One Is Surprised

While he doesn't live life in the public eye like his famous father, Barron Trump's height transformation has been well-documented — much to Donald Trump's chagrin. The former president has an almost obsessive fixation with his son's stature, frequently mentioning it in interviews when Barron's name comes up. He did it during his chat with "Impaulsive" host Logan Paul, whom Donald warmly embraced as if he were a long-lost Trump son. However, the ex-pres didn't stick to his usual Barron script and actually seemed to admit that the teen's towering frame makes him feel a teensy bit insecure.

After Donald briefly mentioned his relationship with heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, he said, "I have a beautiful boy, Barron, and he loves Mike Tyson. ... He's a big boy." Donald then revealed that he got shut down by his son when he suggested that Barron should consider putting his size to use by playing basketball. "He is a tall one, there's no question," he added. "I say, 'Barron, 'I don't want to take a picture next to you.'" While the dad was joking, author Michael Wolff has claimed that Donald legit hates it when he has to be around someone taller than him. In his book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," Wolff recounts how Donald's jokes about Barron hitting a growth spurt were delivered in a contemptuous manner.

During his interview with Paul, Donald said something else about Barron's height that's surprising if true: It could still increase!