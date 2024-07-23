Why We're Sure Kamala Harris' Presidential Run Has To Sting For Hillary Clinton

Kamala Harris has kicked off her 2024 presidential election campaign with a blessing from President Joe Biden — but we all know she's not the only woman to pursue the presidency in recent years.

On July 21, Biden shockingly revealed he would no longer seek a second term as president of the United States, and would instead focus on finishing out his term on a strong note. "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a statement. "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President ... Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Biden's support for Harris kicked off a wave of support from other prominent Democratic figures and celebrities, including Hillary Clinton, who immediately threw her influence behind the presidential hopeful. In addition to a formal statement from her and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary tweeted a more personalized endorsement for Harris. "I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," Hillary post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But she can't do it alone. Become a part of this historic campaign today." Hillary has also started highlighting Harris' presidential qualities on the social media platform. That said, watching Harris' race for the White House can't be easy for Hillary.