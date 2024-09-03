Did Donald Trump Ever Smoke? His Answer Is Surprisingly Tragic
The following article includes mention of addiction.
Donald Trump has long spoken about avoiding cigarettes, despite them being all the rage in New York at the start of his career. As it turns out, his reasoning for that is surprisingly touching: He witnessed his brother struggle with smoking and alcohol addiction, and was determined to never go down the same path.
The presidential hopeful's most recent comments on smoking come from his August interview on "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von." In the podcast episode, Von brought up that he'd noticed Donald doesn't drink alcohol or smoke. Asked about it, the businessman began, "I had a great brother who taught me a lesson: 'Don't drink' ... and he said 'Don't smoke.' He smoked and he drank, and he was a great guy." He went on to talk about how Fred Trump Jr. had been destined for big things but was unable to kick his addictions. Despite that, he'd been determined to stop his younger sibling from following in his footsteps. Donald took the advice to heart, and maintained that he never touched liquor or cigarettes because of it. In turn, he credited it for his achievements. "I couldn't have been successful if I had that problem," he mused.
Of course, Donald's credibility as a source has often been called into question. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, New York City neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed out that this doesn't seem to be one of those times.
Donald Trump has spoken about his brother in the past
Speaking to Nicki Swift, Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed out that Donald Trump has often shared the tragic truth about Fred Trump Jr. — and he certainly has. Back in 2017, when discussing the opioid crisis, Donald similarly opened up about Fred Jr.'s repeated warnings to him not to try cigarettes or alcohol. "He would constantly tell me, 'Don't drink.' He'd also add, 'Don't smoke,'" he recounted (via CBC News). Likewise, in 2011, he told Forbes that Fred Jr. had been one of his biggest inspirations because of his constant reminders not to smoke or drink. "He'd point, 'Don't you ever drink and don't you ever smoke.' He'd add the smoke in it because he smoked and he drank and it hugely affected his health," Donald said.
The fact that Donald has been so forthcoming for so long, Hafeez explained, was testament to his sincerity in bringing it up on "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von." "Trump has reiterated this story across multiple platforms over the years, and his aversion to alcohol, illegal drugs, and smoking has been consistent with public accounts and interviews. While Trump's credibility is often debated in other contexts, this particular claim ties back to a very personal and well-documented loss, giving it a substantial foundation," she mused.
As for the impact on Donald, Hafeez added that she had no doubts the presidential hopeful had been greatly affected by seeing Fred Jr. deal with addiction. "His death in 1981 at the age of 42 due to complications from alcoholism left a lasting impression on Donald," she said. Sure enough, Donald has said a lot about Fred Jr.'s tragic death.
Donald is surprisingly vulnerable about Fred Jr.s impact on him
While Dr. Sanam Hafeez has no doubts that everything Donald Trump has said of his brother's addictions and the impact they had on his own life have come from the heart, the neuropsychologist did find it surprising. "Donald Trump has spoken of his brother Fred with real sadness and regret, which is unusual for the image Trump likes to portray of himself," Hafeez noted. Unusual or not, Hafeez pointed out that it went a long way in adding complexity to the controversial politician. "It also humanizes him, as the story of his personal loss is far removed from his caricatured public persona as the larger-than-life, self-assured narcissist," she said.
Though Donald's stories about Fred Trump Jr. are different from what one might expect from him, Hafeez noted that at the end of the day, it wasn't surprising to see him so openly opposed to smoking and drinking. After all, she said, "Swearing off behavior similar to that of a family member with addiction is relatively common and often a protective measure against falling into a similar pattern." What's more, she told us that it was often done to try to prevent future family members from it, too.
Sure enough, Donald has a long history of warning his own children off alcohol and cigarettes, and has even joked about it in the past. In one 2016 speech, he quipped that Ivanka Trump had been exhausted by his constant reminders not to drink or smoke. Plus, who can forget his pep talk to Barron Trump on his first day of school, with his slogan, "No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes"? (via X). Credibility concerns aside, this is one issue Donald has remained consistent on.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).