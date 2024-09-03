Did Donald Trump Ever Smoke? His Answer Is Surprisingly Tragic

The following article includes mention of addiction.

Donald Trump has long spoken about avoiding cigarettes, despite them being all the rage in New York at the start of his career. As it turns out, his reasoning for that is surprisingly touching: He witnessed his brother struggle with smoking and alcohol addiction, and was determined to never go down the same path.

The presidential hopeful's most recent comments on smoking come from his August interview on "This Past Weekend w/Theo Von." In the podcast episode, Von brought up that he'd noticed Donald doesn't drink alcohol or smoke. Asked about it, the businessman began, "I had a great brother who taught me a lesson: 'Don't drink' ... and he said 'Don't smoke.' He smoked and he drank, and he was a great guy." He went on to talk about how Fred Trump Jr. had been destined for big things but was unable to kick his addictions. Despite that, he'd been determined to stop his younger sibling from following in his footsteps. Donald took the advice to heart, and maintained that he never touched liquor or cigarettes because of it. In turn, he credited it for his achievements. "I couldn't have been successful if I had that problem," he mused.

Of course, Donald's credibility as a source has often been called into question. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, New York City neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind Dr. Sanam Hafeez pointed out that this doesn't seem to be one of those times.