What Donald Trump Has Said About His Brother Fred Jr.'s Tragic Death

The following article includes references to alcoholism.

Give Donald Trump a mic and he will talk, but the one thing that the former U.S. president tends to keep quiet about is his brother Fred Jr.'s tragic death.

Trump grew up with four siblings – Maryanne, Fred Jr., Elizabeth, and Robert. Fred Jr. was the eldest son in the family and was supposed to inherit his father's real estate empire, but he had other passions. Fred Jr.'s desire to become a pilot caused significant tension between not only him and his father, Frederick Trump Sr., but his younger brother, Donald. Annamaria Schifano, a former girlfriend of one of Fred Jr.'s close friends, told The New York Times, "Donald put Freddy down quite a bit. There was a lot of combustion." Schifano explained that the two brother's constantly fought, with Donald picking a lot of the fights.

Despite the backlash from his family, Fred Jr. pursued piloting. He later married Linda Clapp in 1962 and welcomed two children. On the outside, Fred Jr.'s life seemed to be turning out the way he wanted, but the reality was that he struggled with an alcohol addiction. By the '70s, Fred Jr. wound up divorced and back to living with his parents. A decade later, in 1981, 42-year-old Fred Jr. tragically died due to a heart attack associated with alcohol misuse. Since his death, Donald has only shared bits and pieces about his brother's death and his relationship with him.