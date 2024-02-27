Elizabeth Trump: What We Know About Donald's Private Older Sister

Donald Trump and his five children — Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron, who were born over the course of his three marriages — are usually the subject of the plentiful controversies centering on the Trump family. Before Donald had his own children, however, his immediate family consisted of his parents, Fred and Mary Anne Macleod Trump, and his four siblings. They are, in order of age, Maryanne Trump Barry, Frederick Trump Jr., Elizabeth Trump Grau, and Robert Trump.

These days, Trump is down to one living sibling. Frederick and Robert have been dead for several years. According to People, Frederick, a former pilot, died in 1981 at the age of 42 after a heart attack. Robert, a former Trump Organization executive, died at the age of 71 in 2020 after a series of hospitalizations, per CNN. Meanwhile, Donald's oldest sister Maryanne, a retired judge, died in November 2023, per ABC News. She was 86. Maryanne's death means that Elizabeth — a former bank employee who is 81 years old as of 2024 — is his only living sibling.

Here's what we know about Elizabeth's very private life.