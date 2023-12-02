The Tragic Truth About Donald Trump's Late Brother Fred Trump Jr.

They say a builder's home is always the house that needs the most repair, and it seems the same goes for politicians and their politicking. For somebody who loves to espouse the importance of "traditional" family values, Donald Trump's own genealogy could definitely do with some serious restoration work. For instance, his relationship with his late sibling, Fred Trump Jr., totally lacked any brotherly love and support.

But then, Fred Jr., Donald, and their younger brother, Robert Trump, could have done with some fatherly love. The same goes for Donald's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump — which is pretty messed up in itself — slamming Donald. In the tapes obtained by The Washington Post, Maryanne blasts her little bro for having "no principles" and claims "you can't trust him."

The recordings were released the day after Donald held a memorial for Robert, who died in August 2020. And, Donald being Donald, he didn't miss the opportunity to turn the double whammy of a personal scandal and a family tragedy into a good old-fashioned boasting opportunity. "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I'll continue to work hard for the American people," Trump said in a statement (via AP). "Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before." It's not the most conventional and heartfelt obituary. Still, Donald didn't seem particularly phased by the death of Fred Jr. either.