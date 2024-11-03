Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation

Bonnie Chapman, who is one of Dog The Bounty Hunter's 13 children, looks like a brand new person amid her drastic weight loss.

If you recall, Bonnie, who was a cast member of her father's reality series, "Dog The Bounty Hunter," had been plus-sized for much of her time on the show. Unfortunately, she has also dealt with fat shaming, an ordeal many celebs have experienced. In 2019, the reality star outed a follower who had criticized her weight not long after her mother, Beth Chapman, died from cancer. "You need to lose some weight and get in shape there, buddy boy," read the message (via Life & Style). "Stop getting all stupid f***ing tattoos. You look like a f***ing mongoloid."

Despite enduring unnecessary negativity from her fan base, Bonnie has always presented as quite confident on social media. For example, the reality star showed off her winning smile in an Instagram post during winter break in 2023. A few weeks before that, she posted an equally gorgeous shot of herself posing in front of a wall of purple wildflowers. "Love is like wildflowers; it's often found in the most unlikely places," read the post. Less than a year later, Chapman has popped up showing off her dramatic weight loss.