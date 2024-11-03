Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation
Bonnie Chapman, who is one of Dog The Bounty Hunter's 13 children, looks like a brand new person amid her drastic weight loss.
If you recall, Bonnie, who was a cast member of her father's reality series, "Dog The Bounty Hunter," had been plus-sized for much of her time on the show. Unfortunately, she has also dealt with fat shaming, an ordeal many celebs have experienced. In 2019, the reality star outed a follower who had criticized her weight not long after her mother, Beth Chapman, died from cancer. "You need to lose some weight and get in shape there, buddy boy," read the message (via Life & Style). "Stop getting all stupid f***ing tattoos. You look like a f***ing mongoloid."
Despite enduring unnecessary negativity from her fan base, Bonnie has always presented as quite confident on social media. For example, the reality star showed off her winning smile in an Instagram post during winter break in 2023. A few weeks before that, she posted an equally gorgeous shot of herself posing in front of a wall of purple wildflowers. "Love is like wildflowers; it's often found in the most unlikely places," read the post. Less than a year later, Chapman has popped up showing off her dramatic weight loss.
Bonnie Chapman has lost nearly 60 pounds
Bonnie Chapman took to Instagram to update her followers on her weight loss journey that she originally announced back in April. "I've lost 58 pounds in the last 10 months thanks to Tirzepatide and Morph Wellness," she shared in a video. "Tirzepatide is a semaglutide and a lot of people are going to semaglutides because they work." She continued, "The thing is, I have PCOS, and it has made losing weight impossible my entire life." However, the medication has made all the difference for Chapman, who told her viewers, "I probably have not weighed this much since I was prepubescent." Chapman shared that she's started eating healthier as well and revealed that she's "able to look in the mirror and feel so proud of where I've gotten." But don't expect her to drop any more weight. "I am at my goal weight; I don't know if I want to be skinnier," she stated.
Chapman has also been flaunting her weight loss on social media. Shortly after her update, she took to TikTok to brag about being hounded because of a Christmas-themed scent she was wearing. "I feel like I was hunted wearing this fragrance ... it's a gingerbread perfume oil," she started before describing a worker at a gas station obsessing over her scent.
@bonniejoc
This really is no joke, thank you to my fragrance friend on facebook for recommending this to me last year! This was my first time wearing it out! #landofaahs #fragrancereview #gingerbreadcookies #christmasscents @Land of Aahs
However, the most interesting part of the video is how different Chapman looks now from a few months ago. With her hair pulled back, the loss of volume in her face is extra clear. She looks amazing either way, though it's great that she's chosen the best route for herself.