Jesse Watters' Glamorous Photo-Op With His Wife Emma Blows Up In His Face
Fox News commentator Jesse Watters is not shy about proudly displaying his wife of five years, Emma Watters (née DiGiovine), but his latest Instagram post didn't land so well. While showing off their black-tie looks for the Meridian Ball, Jesse posed in a black tux while Emma stood next to him in a mermaid-style fuchsia gown, and the comments were scathing. "Can't believe you left your wife and children for her," one critic replied. Another wrote, "The homewrecker will never be classy."
Jesse came under fire in 2018 for beginning his relationship with Emma while he was still married to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato. As reported by the Daily News, Emma, then unnamed by the publication, was working as a producer for Jesse at Fox. "Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains," a rep for the network stated.
After divorcing Inguagiato, Jesse went on to marry Emma in 2019. The affair still haunts him to this day, and the conservative pundit found himself in the hot seat yet again over a tasteless comment about marriage.
Fans blasted Jesse Watters' comment about his marriage to Emma
The 2024 presidential race has caused much divide in the nation, with some on the left encouraging women to secretly vote for Kamala Harris even if their husbands are pro-Donald Trump. In response, Jesse Watters stated on "The Five" that if he learned Emma Watters covertly voted for Harris as POTUS, he'd consider the act equivalent to an affair (via The Independent). "That violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? What is she lying about?" he asked. "It's over, Emma! That would be D-Day!" Jesse warned.
A user on X, formerly Twitter, was quick to point out the hypocrisy and wrote, "Jesse Watters has no self-awareness. He cheated on his first wife with his second wife." Another pointed out, "Here's Jesse Watters saying he thinks his wife voting for @KamalaHarris is the same as having an affair — it 'violates the sanctity of our marriage.' I don't care what type of marriage you have — traditional, modern, whatever — that's not healthy. And it's weird." It's safe to say, Jesse's comparison didn't get the popular vote.