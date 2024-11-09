Did LeBron James Really Get A Hair Transplant? The Rumors, Explained

Even though LeBron James has admitted to losing his hair, it doesn't appear that he has been fully honest about how he has helped his hairline. As his hairline receded, the size of "King" James' headband started to grow in a futile effort to hide that he was balding. By 2014, members of the press noticed that the Cleveland Cavaliers forward's hair was noticeably thinner. Around that time, Deadspin pointed out that the former MVP's hair was much thinner in June than it appeared in September of that year at a promotional event. It appeared that James' untold truth was that he had hair transplants put in.

As speculation rose whether James had a surgical procedure to restore his hairline, experts began to weigh in. "He definitely has more hair there's no question," Rob Hoffman, the president of the Hairline Clinic of Akron, told Cleveland 19 News in September 2014. According to Hoffman, it appeared that James had a hair transplant known as follicular unit extraction (FUE). "We go in and we take each hair follicle out one at a time," Hoffman explained. A multitude of videos have been made breaking down James' hair transformation. "I guess as time goes by, he's been getting more transplants," plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov said in a video posted to his popular YouTube page while looking at the progression of the basketball star's hair. Linkov also believed that James was using "concealer" to fortify his hairline.

Contrary to those claims, James' former personal barber, Nick Castemanos, insisted that the Cavs player didn't use any hair gimmicks. "There is no dye. No additives. No preservatives," Castemanos told Yahoo! Sports in June 2015. Later, an on-court mishap revealed that James was indeed receiving assistance.