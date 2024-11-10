Harvey Weinstein's Life In Prison Is Worse Than We Thought

Few were weeping into their Cornflakes when Harvey Weinstein was sent to the slammer. In March 2020, he was sentenced to 20 years for forcing a production assistant, Miriam Haley, to perform oral sex on him and three years for raping an unnamed woman. In February 2023, Weinstein found himself in even deeper legal trouble when he was sentenced to a further 16 years for another rape. "Please don't sentence me to life in prison," Weinstein implored the judge. "I don't deserve it."

Many begged to differ. The Hollywood heavyweight's predatory behavior and penchant for sexually assaulting women were pretty much an open secret in the movie world for decades, and Weinstein's guilty verdicts were widely celebrated. The 2020 sentence was overturned in April 2024 after a court was determined he hadn't received a fair hearing. Still, the 2023 conviction holds, and he remains languishing behind bars while awaiting retrial.

People were eager to know what life in prison would be like for Weinstein — would he get a cushy Club-fed style set-up or be forced to do hard time? Opinions were divided before sentencing was handed down. However, it soon became clear that the disgraced über producer was heading for the latter. In fact, it transpired that, in reality, Weinstein's life in prison would be even worse than anybody thought.