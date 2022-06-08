Harvey Weinstein Is In Even Deeper Legal Trouble
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's dark past continues to follow him. In 2017, the New York Times reported on an in-depth investigation they conducted into the former movie producer's disgraced behavior after 80 women came forward with accusations of sexual assault and rape over a span of 30 years. Six months after the shocking report that the mogul producer was responsible for abusing his power and taking advantage of young women in the industry, he was arrested and formally charged with rape, sex abuse, sexual misconduct, and criminal sex act, per Deadline.
During an exclusive interview with Page Six, the "Pulp Fiction" producer seemed more concerned with his reputation rather than the allegations at hand. "I feel like the forgotten man,” he told the outlet. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened." Luckily for him, millions of people around the world knew exactly who he was but this time it was for his shameful actions. According to NPR, in 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act.
Even though it's only a few years into his sentence, it appears Harvey Weinstein has got more charges heading his way.
Harvey Weinstein is facing two additional charges in the U.K.
Ever since Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, his legal team has been seeking an appeal to his 23-year sentence. However, according to Variety, a New York appeals court denied any further disputes in regards to overturning the former producer's conviction. The outlet also reported that Weinstein is currently being held in Los Angeles where he is slated to face an additional 11 sexual assault-related charges.
And, that's not all. It appears the "Shakespeare in Love" producer not only flaunted his unwarranted behavior in the United States but in the U.K. as well. According to CBS News, London's Metropolitan Police are charging Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault. The woman who was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein reports the series of events that took place in the summer of 1996.
"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division said in a statement obtained by the outlet.