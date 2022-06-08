Harvey Weinstein Is In Even Deeper Legal Trouble

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's dark past continues to follow him. In 2017, the New York Times reported on an in-depth investigation they conducted into the former movie producer's disgraced behavior after 80 women came forward with accusations of sexual assault and rape over a span of 30 years. Six months after the shocking report that the mogul producer was responsible for abusing his power and taking advantage of young women in the industry, he was arrested and formally charged with rape, sex abuse, sexual misconduct, and criminal sex act, per Deadline.

During an exclusive interview with Page Six, the "Pulp Fiction" producer seemed more concerned with his reputation rather than the allegations at hand. "I feel like the forgotten man,” he told the outlet. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened." Luckily for him, millions of people around the world knew exactly who he was but this time it was for his shameful actions. According to NPR, in 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act.

Even though it's only a few years into his sentence, it appears Harvey Weinstein has got more charges heading his way.