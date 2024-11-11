Weird Things About Dave Franco And Alison Brie's Marriage

Alison Brie and Dave Franco's relationship is as unconventional as it is romantic. For instance, their love story didn't begin with the usual Hollywood meet-cute and instead took off on an unexpectedly wild note — complete with sex, booze, and a little bit of Molly. The story goes that the A-list couple met while out partying with friends in New Orleans in 2011, which Brie recalled during a 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." "It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin. ... It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules, who we ran into Dave at the airport," she said. "The two of them are friends and she invited him out to dinner with us."

Right off the bat, Brie was smitten and wanted to make a move on the "21 Jump Street" actor (who, BTW, is the younger sibling of controversial star James Franco). Her pal also wanted the love connection to happen, as Brie learned when the three of them were seated together at dinner. "My friend texted me ... 'You should hook up with Dave,' and I responded, 'Yes, please, [followed by a lot of thumbs up emoji],'" she laughingly recalled. Fortunately, Franco was equally enthusiastic, and they ended up spending the next two days getting high and sleeping together. "It was 48 hours of drugs and sex, a lot of making out," Brie admitted to Fallon.

But their spicy first encounter is far from the only strange aspect of Brie and Franco's otherwise perfect marriage. From their engagement story to their working relationship, there's a lot that sets these two apart from other couples.