What HGTV Doesn't Want You To Know About Fixer Upper

The HGTV show "Fixer Upper" is a firm fan favorite. People love to tune in and see Chip and Joanna Gaines work their magic and transform decrepit and dreary houses into stunning, stylish homes. At this point, few people need much proof that reality TV is completely fake. However, "Fixer Upper" is one of the rare exceptions, aside from a few behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

Despite its continued ratings success, Chip and Joanna announced in September 2017 that the original "Fixer Upper" was ending after Season 5. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," they shared in a blog post. Fans were left heartbroken and questioning the reason Chip and Joanna quit. The show was an HGTV ratings juggernaut and seemingly had plenty of gas left in the tank to run for many more seasons.

Frowns were turned upside down in March 2024, though, when it was announced that HGTV would be airing "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse," a special limited series marking the tenth anniversary of the original. The show's trailer revealed it would be business as usual, with the added touch of a stunning waterfront vista. So, with Chip and Joanna back on the box, we're checking out some of the show secrets HGTV doesn't want you to know about "Fixer Upper."