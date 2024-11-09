The Sandlot Cast Members Look So Different Today

It's hard to believe, but "The Sandlot" first came out more than 30 years ago, telling the story of a group of ball-playing kids in the summer of 1962. The 1993 cult classic was a bit of a swing and a miss when it hit theaters, but has long been a guilty pleasure of an entire generation. Famous critic Roger Ebert described "The Sandlot" as a summertime version of "A Christmas Story," and it's hard to deny how on-point that comment was. It's one of those movies that you probably love if you saw it in the theaters, and there's a good chance you've shown it to your own kids.

The movie has several notable adult actors, but ultimately, it's about the kids, and there are a bunch in the cast. Fans all have their favorites, and whether that's Yeah-Yeah, Squints, Ham, or any of the other young ballplayers, odds are, someone somewhere continues to cheer them on every time "The Sandlot" runs on cable. The large cast all went their separate ways when filming wrapped, and while some stayed in the business, others didn't.