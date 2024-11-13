When it comes to WAGs (a.k.a. wives and girlfriends) of top athletes, there are a few who've carved out their own unique niches in the celebrity landscape, separate from their significant others. Among such names as Victoria Beckham (wife of soccer great David Beckham) and Gabrielle Union (who's married to former NBA star Dwyane Wade) stands Ayesha Curry.

Born in Canada and raised in North Carolina, Curry may be known as the wife of Golden State Warriors phenom Steph Curry, but she's accomplished so much beyond the realm of being a WAG. For example, she's a culinary queenpin who's hosted several TV cooking shows, written cookbooks, and owns a top San Francisco restaurant, International Smoke. She's also an actor, recently starring alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2024 Netflix holiday rom-com "Irish Wish." As if that wasn't enough, Curry has also been at the center of her own CoverGirl campaign, founded her own lifestyle brand (Sweet July), launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation alongside her husband, and even collaborated on a line of baby products — all while juggling the inherent responsibilities of being a mother of four and wife of one of basketball's hottest stars.

Truly, that's a lot. Yet there's so much more to know about this fascinating public figure. Read on to discover the lesser known truth of Ayesha Curry.