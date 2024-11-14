Tiffany Trump's Style Downfall: Her Most Boring Outfits Of 2024
It's easy to forget Tiffany Trump sometimes; even her own father appears to do so regularly. But in fairness, it will always be challenging to stand out when competing for the limelight against your larger-than-life siblings. Her style choices often make her fade into the background — and given the amount of ridiculously expensive outfits Tiffany has worn over the years, you'd think her wardrobe would be more memorable. In contrast, her sister and stepmom really know how to let their clothes do the talking, for better or for worse: I really don't care, do U? Anyone?
By all accounts, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany's relationship is pretty close; however, it seems that the sisters don't share style tips. This is probably no bad thing, though, considering Ivanka's love of inappropriate outfits. On that note, it's also a relief that Tiffany never rummages through her future sister-in-law (perhaps) Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet either.
Still, Tiffany could definitely benefit from upping her clothing game. She's clearly taking no risks regarding fashion and has stuck firmly with bland choices during Donald's campaign year. From her snore-worthy white RNC two-piece to her drab white pantsuit to her instantly forgettable white "statement" jacket (there's definitely a pattern here), we're examining Tiffany's style downfall and checking out her most boring outfits of 2024.
Tiffany's bland white skirt combo
Tiffany Trump took an active role in her father Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. She was there, by her siblings' side, throughout the July Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, cheering on The Donald following the Pennsylvania assassination attempt. However, although Donald striding into the convention center with a huge bandage strapped to his right ear and a "humble" look on his face made for an undoubtedly memorable moment, Tiffany was instantly forgettable. On day two, she faded into the background in a bland white $195 Amanda Uprichard button-front vest and matching $136 skirt in Kerrigan tweed. Snore.
For once, it wasn't because Tiffany was put in the corner thanks to her shining star half-sister, Ivanka Trump, soaking up the limelight. She was noticeably MIA, only cropping up at the last minute on the final night. This time, she suffered the indignity of being upstaged by Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Oh dear.
Guilfoyle, Lara, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. all took to the stage during the RNC, delivering characteristically fire-brand, rousing speeches. Even Donald's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, had her 15 minutes. However, despite appearing in 2020, Tiffany didn't get the opportunity to address the crowd. Instead, she remained in the shadows, clapping supportively.
Tiffany's plain white pantsuit
Tiffany Trump channeled her inner Hillary Clinton for the last night of the 2024 RNC. She was clad in a plain white Max Mara jacket and matching pants. Although her outfit was instantly forgettable, she unwittingly became a talking point of the night after viewers flocked to social media to dissect an awkward interaction between Tiffany and her father.
When she walked onto the stage to join the other Trumps in congratulating Donald Trump on his acceptance of the GOP presidential nomination, he seemingly snubbed her. Tiffany went in for a cheek kiss, but Donald moved his head, leaving her hanging awkwardly. Adding to the humiliation, he also appeared to completely ignore Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos.
Trump snubs his daughter Tiffany as she goes in for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/17icXYhufm
— The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2024
X, formerly Twitter, went into overdrive. "I don't think he recognized her," a commenter quipped. "That whole family doesn't appreciate her," another claimed. "What did she do to deserve that?" a third asked. However, some insisted the perceived snub was simply down to selective editing. "You people are pathetic. Edited video. His head was turned and he put his hand over hers when she slid her hand down his chest. I'm so tired of you stupid, hate filled fools," a Donald defender insisted.
Tiffany's drab white black piped jacket
Tiffany Trump kicked off the RNC in a drab white jacket with black piping that looked like it had been ripped straight off the discount rack at Sears. Her style choices didn't get any more exciting or colorful throughout. For all four nights, Tiffany stuck with monotonous white, with a dash of black mixed in. And the boredom didn't end when the convention did. Tiffany's dull dress sense continued well after the celebratory confetti was swept off the Milwaukee stage.
When Tiffany joined Lara, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. on stage during Donald Trump's final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 4, she dialed in the style — resurrecting the RNC night one jacket snore. Still, at least she got the chance to say something this time, albeit not a lot. In fact, blink, and you'd have missed her big moment in the spotlight.
"My father has never stopped, and he will never stop working for you guys," Tiffany told the cheering crowd. "So let's get out there and vote for prosperity; let's vote for the future that we want to have for our children and for our future generations. Thank you."
Tiffany's boring gray sweater and jeans
Tiffany Trump mixed things up for a July 2024 photo op with her mother, Marla Maples, Donald Trump's second wife. She threw caution to the wind and walked on the wild style side by adding a pair of jeans with a dash of gray to her usual boring white.
The mother-daughter duo were fresh off of a restorative German getaway. It was a much-needed respite from the stresses of everyday life as they dealt with the loss of Marla's beloved father. "Tiffany and I shared such a beautiful healing time at Lanserhof Regenerative Center in Sylt, Germany just after my sweet daddy & Tiff's Grandstan elevated," Marla captioned the pic. "This was planned on the physical level weeks before and who would've known the timing would've been so perfect." Marla announced her father, Stan Maples' death in a sweet Instagram tribute in May 2024. She posted a video of him singing a hymn on her birthday and praised "his beautiful spirit and his love for God."
Marla Maples' divorce from Donald Trump was contentious and messy, dragging on for two years. She moved to California with Tiffany following their split and raised her daughter pretty much alone. However, they've since kissed and made up. "I still love Donald. I love Eric, Ivanka and Donnie so much," she told Oprah Winfrey in 2013.