Tiffany Trump's Style Downfall: Her Most Boring Outfits Of 2024

It's easy to forget Tiffany Trump sometimes; even her own father appears to do so regularly. But in fairness, it will always be challenging to stand out when competing for the limelight against your larger-than-life siblings. Her style choices often make her fade into the background — and given the amount of ridiculously expensive outfits Tiffany has worn over the years, you'd think her wardrobe would be more memorable. In contrast, her sister and stepmom really know how to let their clothes do the talking, for better or for worse: I really don't care, do U? Anyone?

By all accounts, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany's relationship is pretty close; however, it seems that the sisters don't share style tips. This is probably no bad thing, though, considering Ivanka's love of inappropriate outfits. On that note, it's also a relief that Tiffany never rummages through her future sister-in-law (perhaps) Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet either.

Still, Tiffany could definitely benefit from upping her clothing game. She's clearly taking no risks regarding fashion and has stuck firmly with bland choices during Donald's campaign year. From her snore-worthy white RNC two-piece to her drab white pantsuit to her instantly forgettable white "statement" jacket (there's definitely a pattern here), we're examining Tiffany's style downfall and checking out her most boring outfits of 2024.