Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Tiffany Trump Has Worn

It's little wonder why Donald Trump and Marla Maples named Tiffany Trump after a posh New York jewelry store. Ever since her famous father first ran for president, Tiffany has shown an affinity for the finer things in life, including a high-end wardrobe collection that's granted her status as one of the best-known fashionistas on the planet. It's a reputation rivaling that of her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, who is no slouch herself when it comes to world-class apparel.

But fashion designers who know Tiffany say she's very grounded and appreciative of their exclusive designs. "What moves me a lot is that Tiffany is such an encouraging, down-to-earth sweetheart," said designer Taoray Wang to South China Morning Post. "She never hesitates to praise me whenever she gets my designs." Gratitude aside, Tiffany has long paraded the after-hours urban scene during her socialite days in edgy outfits outrageously priced beyond the pay grade of most Americans.

But since 2020, she's scaled back on the more risque elements of her clothes, even opting for a more business-oriented powder-blue pantsuit during the Republican National Convention that year and a simple, white short-sleeved number at the same shindig four years later. Over the years, the multi-colored minidresses have slowly given way to outfits with longer skirtsas Tiffany retools her wardrobe from a trendy look to a more timeless, classy appearance. Regardless of those shifts, you still need a few zeroes on your cheques to purchase anything that matches what's in Tiffany's closet.