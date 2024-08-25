Ridiculously Expensive Outfits Tiffany Trump Has Worn
It's little wonder why Donald Trump and Marla Maples named Tiffany Trump after a posh New York jewelry store. Ever since her famous father first ran for president, Tiffany has shown an affinity for the finer things in life, including a high-end wardrobe collection that's granted her status as one of the best-known fashionistas on the planet. It's a reputation rivaling that of her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, who is no slouch herself when it comes to world-class apparel.
But fashion designers who know Tiffany say she's very grounded and appreciative of their exclusive designs. "What moves me a lot is that Tiffany is such an encouraging, down-to-earth sweetheart," said designer Taoray Wang to South China Morning Post. "She never hesitates to praise me whenever she gets my designs." Gratitude aside, Tiffany has long paraded the after-hours urban scene during her socialite days in edgy outfits outrageously priced beyond the pay grade of most Americans.
But since 2020, she's scaled back on the more risque elements of her clothes, even opting for a more business-oriented powder-blue pantsuit during the Republican National Convention that year and a simple, white short-sleeved number at the same shindig four years later. Over the years, the multi-colored minidresses have slowly given way to outfits with longer skirtsas Tiffany retools her wardrobe from a trendy look to a more timeless, classy appearance. Regardless of those shifts, you still need a few zeroes on your cheques to purchase anything that matches what's in Tiffany's closet.
Tiffany Trump wore shoes you could salute
More outwardly patriotic Americans love to show their heartfelt dedication on their sleeves. On one occasion, Tiffany Trump chose to brandish that same fervor on her feet. More specifically, it was in January, 2017 to celebrate half-brother and Trump Organization co-CEO Eric Trump's birthday, that she chose to wear a pair of star-spangled shoes worth $725 from Italian fashion designer Aquazzura. "I love you and I'm so grateful to always have you by my side!" wrote Tiffany on Instagram to accompany the image of her and the birthday boy while wearing those shoes.
Too bad she wasn't on half-sister Ivanka Trump's side when she chose to slip on those stars-and-stripes flats. At the time, Aquazzura was suing Donald Trump's eldest daughter for copying three of their shoe designs and making cheaper versions for her own fashion line. Later that year, Aquazzura dropped the lawsuit, although it was unclear if the dispute between the designer and Ivanka had officially been settled.
As for Tiffany's shoes, shortly after the Instagram shot went public, Aquazzura slashed the price down to $435, but the item is no longer included in the designer's line of flats. Shoes with similar Betsy Ross treatments can be found elsewhere on sites like AllWomensTalk in the $70 range, although prices and footwear styles vary widely on sites like eBay and Poshmark.
She made an inaugural entrance with mondo style
In January 2017, Tiffany Trump managed to turn a few heads at the Inaugural Ball shortly after her father officially became U.S. President. She did that by wearing a strapless silver gown with ornate stitching and rhinestones galore. Although the garment was elaborate, Beverly Hills-based designer Simin Taghdiri recalled that making it was a rush job. "I got an email that Tiffany and her mom needed dresses," said Taghdiri to The New York Times. "This was, like, 10 days before the inauguration. It was my first time working with Tiffany."
The designer, who made dresses for Ivanka Trump as well as celebrities including twangstress Reba McEntyre and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, claimed the custom design was worth about $2,500 due to extensive work on the stitching. Taking some dresses with him on the trip to New York for the garment gig, Taghdiri spent two days on the East Coast putting the gown together.
Given the controversy that Donald Trump generated during his 2016 political campaign, Taghdiri managed to shut out all that noise and stuck to the job at hand while working with Tiffany. "The way we met, it was only about fashion, and we talked about many sweet things," the designer told The Hollywood Reporter. "We talked about everything but politics."
Tiffany Trump apparently nabbed an outfit off the runway
For years, Tiffany Trump has been such a presence at fashion shows, that most designers simply can't say no to her. Usually, once a fashion show ends, the designer team packs up all the clothing en route to the boutique showroom in time to sell the wares the next morning. But one item in Vivienne Tam's camp at New York Fashion Week in 2017 skipped a step, when Tiffany fell so in love with it that she wanted it right off the runway.
The sleeveless dress she chose was a sparkling black number that seemed to fit right in with Tam's urban, after-hours vision of her native Hong Kong, which she chose as her show's theme. How much she paid for the dress wasn't known, although it's a sure bet it would have been in line with Tam's pricing, which can go up as high as $1,305 for a garment.
Sadly, the outfit wasn't fetching enough to draw a crowd, as some celebrities and a couple of fashion editors refused to sit next to Tiffany due to their animosity towards her father. The situation upset designer Philip Plein, who said Tiffany shouldn't have been responsible for that drama. "Can you blame someone, like a family member, or can you blame a daughter for having a father with the wrong political direction for some people?" he asked TMZ.
She wore a pricey Tao dress at New York Fashion Week
Even when attending Georgetown Law School in the nation's capital, Tiffany Trump still found time to cavort with the rich and well-coifed scenesters, as was the case when she attended New York Fashion Week in 2018 during a study break. More specifically, the famous student headed north to check out a runway exhibition staged by Wang Tao, one of her favorite designers who's made waves in the industry with her "sophisticated minimalism" approach to fashion.
For the occasion, Tiffany wore a Tao creation in the form of a powder-blue, one-shoulder frock with a pleated waistline and a thigh-length cut. How much that item might have set her back wasn't known, although Tao's dresses normally bear sticker prices between $1,400 and $3,000. The dress seemed worth the cost for Tiffany, who's long been a fan of the Shanghai designer. "I think Tao's aesthetic is just unparalleled," she once remarked to The Hollywood Reporter. "She puts so much effort into the slightest detail." Since Tiffany once interned at Vogue, she seemed to know what she was talking about.
But her absence made more waves than her attire, as Tiffany reportedly delayed the show because she was running late. "Oh hell no, you did NOT hold up this show for 45 minutes for Tiffany Trump!," lamented one dissenter on X, per Page Six. "Shouldn't she be in class?"
Tiffany Trump followed sister Ivanka's lead a few times
Although Tiffany Trump has occasionally clashed with her half-siblings, evidently her strongest familial bond has been with her older sister, Ivanka Trump. "She's my little sister!" exclaimed Ivanka to People in 2016. "I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her." Apparently, that affection has sometimes extended to hand-me-downs, unusual for a family that can buy a new wardrobe every day without breaking the bank.
One case in point was when Tiffany wore a white Roland Mouret top to her father's State of the Union address in 2019, a garment Ivanka had donned the previous year to entertain a White House visit from Kanye West. The combo wasn't cheap, with the blouse worth $573 and the skirt going for $955 at the time.
Still, that overlap is more of an the exception than the rule when it comes to their respective fashion preferences. Although both wore white at their father's 2017 inauguration and the 2024 Republican National Convention, Tiffany gravitated towards more bolder colors and enjoyed cuts showing relatively more skin than her older sister. "Tiffany is the kind of a woman who knows what she wants, and is never afraid to express herself," said Tao Wang, one of Tiffany's favorite designers, to South China Morning Post. "That is exactly what my brand is about."
Even when she dresses conservative, it's expensive
When Tiffany Trump emerged into the mainstream spotlight while her father was running for president, fashion seemed to be more than a passing fancy. "I'm really interested in fashion and technology and kind of just want to be at a place that's innovative and new, where I can actually implement change and have a voice," she said to People in 2016. It wasn't long before the young socialite was seen painting New York City red, wearing short, sleek dresses with sheer tops. By the time 2020 rolled around, that fashion sense gave way to longer, more understated dresses, although those items weren't cheap.
One piece fitting that criteria was a number Tiffany wore when she was about to welcome 2020 at a palatial New Year's Eve party, where Tiffany opted for a blue, floor-length lace gown by fashion designer Joumana Al Hayek of Dar Sara. While the Lebanese-based designer was mum on its price, Dar Sara's matrimonial apparel offshoot Fashion Atelier reportedly made a wedding dress selling for around $4,300. Ballparking Tiffany's party outfit, as being similar to the sticker prices of the designer's matrimonial garments, seems realistic, given Tiffany's extravagant preferences.
That said, one pundit called out Tiffany's fashion taste, dismissing the gown as dated and more befitting of a wearer some 30 years older.
Tiffany Trump's handbags aren't exactly cheap
"It's all I know," said Tiffany Trump to the Washington Post about her pedigree. "I'm so happy to be Tiffany Trump. I'm so happy to be, you know, in the family. I'm in with my siblings and my father, my mother." By extension, that meant putting up with scribes and paparazzi attracted to her growing fascination with high-end fashion. That kerfuffle hasn't stopped at what she wears, but has since expanded to what she carries as well.
Intrigue over her handbags goes back as early as 2018, when Tiffany was out on the town in London with mother Marla Maples . Back then, she carried a purse apparently worth around $395, largely due to it being covered with a layer of Swarovski crystals. Tiffany went all out during one of the 2020 Presidential debates, where attention shifted towards Tiffany's black and white outfit, complete with a Christian Dior tote bag worth roughly $3,000.
But it seems that Tiffany opts more for Gucci as her go-to accessory, including one she was carrying later in 2020 while out with friends one night in New York. Gucci bags can go for anywhere from around $1,000 to more than $11,000. But apparently, Tiffany sometimes likes to show a thriftier side of her, indicated by the $990 quilted Gucci bag she sported at a soccer game in Miami the following year.
Her red, white, and blue dress rocked Rushmore
Despite Tiffany Trump's elevated profile when her father was president, she remained the only offspring without a job in his administration. By 2020, scuttlebutt percolated that Tiffany warranted more serious attention from her famous father. "It might be time to finally put Tiffany on the family payroll," noted Vanity Fair. "She just graduated from Georgetown's law school, so she's certainly around a little more."
Hoping to be taken more seriously, Tiffany altered her wardrobe by switching to more functional garb, such as pantsuits, at functions that included the Republican National Convention. For more ceremonial events, like the Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore, she donned a red, white, and blue number that pundits called the "patriotic dress." Far more conservative than the garb she wore during her after-hours carousing back in her New York days, the white dress by British designer Ted Baker sported red- and blue-striped trim on the collar and sleeves, with a minimalist arc design on the pleated skirt, cut at mid-calf. A red handbag and white pumps completed her look for the occasion.
Bloomingdale's had this patriotic item selling for $329, although it's no longer available. Granted, it was easily one of the cheapest pieces in Tiffany's closet. However, anyone working for minimum wage in the U.S. would have needed to save up for a couple of weeks (skipping meals and other costs) to purchase the item.
Tiffany Trump's white wedding dress cost a lot of green
When Tiffany Trump married billionaire Michael Boulos at a posh ceremony at Mar A Lago in November 2022, she didn't put the brakes on the budget concerning her bridal gown. As for the designer of choice, Tiffany didn't hesitate to find one reflecting the Middle Eastern origins of the groom, Michael Boulos. "It's a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic," Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, told People.
Saab, who also created an outfit for Kate Middleton for an equestrian event in 2019, didn't disappoint. He came up with a custom, long-sleeved number with a flared gown tapered at the waist. An extensive train and a multitude of glittering crystal adornments added to the ornate look of the dress. The cost of the dress wasn't publicized, although a typical Saab gown can go for roughly $13,000. Brides willing to go all-out can have a top-end gown for over $100,000.
But with rumors that the wedding cost roughly a million, it's a sure bet that Tiffany chose something with an outlandish pricetag to accentuate the classiness of the ceremony. This was a welcome diversion from the headlines concerning the bride's famous father. "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," added Maples.