Scandalous Details About Donald Trump And Marla Maples' Marriage

Donald Trump's relationship with Marla Maples began on a scandalous note. Donald was still married to Ivana Trump when rumors he was having an affair with the much younger model hit the press in 1989. It's unclear when their relationship started, but Donald and Maples met in 1985, she contended in a 1998 New York essay. By December 1990, Donald's marriage to Ivana was over. In the divorce proceedings, the Czech-born model suggested the affair was the cause, arguing it subjected her to "cruel and inhumane treatment."

Donald's lawyer, Jay Goldberg, argued that he had simply stepped out in public with Maples and nothing more. "That's the cruelty," he sneered in court, The New York Times reported, "That it caused Mrs. Trump to have anxiety and sleeplessness." Goldberg also contested the date used by the media, emphasizing Donald and Maples got together in 1990. "That's important," he said. But the precise date doesn't seem to have mattered much in Ivana's mind.

In her 2017 memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana didn't hold anything back when describing the feelings she harbored for Maples over the years. "That woman knowingly entered into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children," Ivana wrote. "She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months." The relationship between Donald and Maples — who welcomed a daughter in October 1993 and wed two months later – became a lightning rod for scandalous behavior.