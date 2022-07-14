The Truth About Ivana Trump's Relationship With Marla Maples
The first wife of former President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, has died. Donald and Ivana were married from 1977 until 1992, according to The Daily Beast, when Marla Maples, Donald's second wife, came into the picture. It's not shocking to learn that the two women were never the best of friends. Writing in her memoir, "Raising Trump," Ivana had this to say about the first time she and Maples met (via The Daily Beast): "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?' I said, 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike but I was in shock."
In 1993, according to Vanity Fair, Maples' relationship with Donald was all over the New York tabloids, with one famous headline reading, "Best Sex I've Ever Had." Maples had also just given birth to Tiffany Trump, Donald's fourth child, and she was ready to get married as soon as the divorce with Ivana was finalized.
Ivana Trump always hated Marla Maples
Whether or not the relationship with Marla Maples was what ultimately doomed Ivana and Donald Trump's marriage, it's obvious that Ivana and Maples never became friends. "I'm not saying that if it weren't for the showgirl, Donald and I would still be together or that my life since our divorce hasn't been a wonderful adventure of love, travel, success, and laughter. I've had a fabulous life," Ivana wrote in "Raising Trump" (via The Daily Beast). Note: "showgirl" referred to Maples.
"But that woman knowingly entered into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children. She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months," Ivana continued. "I went through hell, and then I was expected to be okay with her being around my children? We all have deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions. The fact that the kids and I came through the entire ordeal stronger is irrelevant."
Maples, on the other hand, said she wished Ivana nothing but love. "I love her kids, and if she's holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me," she told People in 2016.