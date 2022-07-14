The Truth About Ivana Trump's Relationship With Marla Maples

Whether or not the relationship with Marla Maples was what ultimately doomed Ivana and Donald Trump's marriage, it's obvious that Ivana and Maples never became friends. "I'm not saying that if it weren't for the showgirl, Donald and I would still be together or that my life since our divorce hasn't been a wonderful adventure of love, travel, success, and laughter. I've had a fabulous life," Ivana wrote in "Raising Trump" (via The Daily Beast). Note: "showgirl" referred to Maples.

"But that woman knowingly entered into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children. She actively participated in humiliating me in the media and indirectly put my kids at risk for months," Ivana continued. "I went through hell, and then I was expected to be okay with her being around my children? We all have deep scars from that period of our lives, in part due to her actions. The fact that the kids and I came through the entire ordeal stronger is irrelevant."

Maples, on the other hand, said she wished Ivana nothing but love. "I love her kids, and if she's holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me," she told People in 2016.