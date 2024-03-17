Why Tiffany Trump's New Look Has Everyone Talking

Tiffany Trump's new look has sparked a conversation about her possible future in politics. On March 5, Tiffany, the second youngest of Donald Trump's five children, supported her father's presidential campaign by appearing with his supporters at Mar-A-Lago during Super Tuesday. In case you're behind on your political news, Donald Trump is close to securing the Republican nomination for president, making him President Joe Biden's most formidable opponent. During a speech at his Mar-A-Lago resort, the one-term president trashed Biden's first term in office, calling him, among other things, "the worst president in the history of our country."

Reporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancé of Tiffany's brother, Donald Trump Jr., posted an Instagram carousel of the big night and featured a photo of Tiffany in rare form. Tiffany has been known to embrace trendier, millennial-influenced fashion, but opted for a much more classic, understated neutral-colored ensemble. Contrasting Guilfoyle's blue dress, adorned with a sparkly rectangular patch, Tiffany wore a black dress that, while simple, made a loud statement in the eyes of some. While Tiffany could've simply been trying to change up her look, some people believe that she could be refining her image for a political future.

Here's why that may be possible.