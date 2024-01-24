Here's How Tall All Five Of Donald Trump's Kids Are
A lot has been written about Barron Trump's height. After all, the youngest of Donald Trump's offspring is the tallest by far. Still, Barron's half-siblings are no slouches either. This is just as well for Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr., as their father places a lot of stock in feet and inches.
Height seems to be an obsession of Donald's. It's one of the physical characteristics, along with weight, that he weaponizes against opponents. A remarkable number of Donald's nicknames revolve around stature, by which he appears to gage worthiness and power. The New York Times claims 45 suffers from "height bias," noting that "Little Marco," "Liddle Corker," and "Little Rocket Man" are among the monikers he bandies around.
Then, of course, there's Donald's own height. According to Medicine Net, some men continue to grow during their 20s, but most stop around 21. The former POTUS is apparently still sprouting well into his 70s, though. Donald's April 2023 New York booking record lists him at 6 foot 2 inches and 240 pounds. However, he'd somehow shot up another inch and dropped an impressive 25 pounds by the time he surrendered himself at Fulton County jail in Atlanta three months later (via Newsweek). Not surprisingly, his height sparks great debate, like many other things in Donald's life. But is the measuring stick as flexible when it comes to his kids?
Barron wins the tall lottery
Starting at the pinnacle and working our way down, Barron Trump tops the Trump kids' height pole. The Palm Beach Post notes that he stands at 6 feet, 7 inches. Barron's stature is a source of great pride to his father, who regularly boasts about the human Trump Tower. It's one achievement for which Donald doesn't take full credit, instead giving props to Barron's late grandma, Amalija Knavs.
"Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall. He only ate her food," Donald told the crowd during his Iowa caucus victory speech on January 15 (via KCCI News on YouTube). "Barron will be great someday. He is tall, he is tall, and he's smart," Donald raved during his April 2023 Mar-a-Largo post-arraignment speech (via CNBC on YouTube).
Eric Trump may seem to rank third in the family hierarchy, frequently overshadowed in headlines by Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.; however, he beats his siblings in the height stakes. The Cut claims Eric has an impressive 6 feet, 5 inches to his name. Still, despite standing tall, Donald and Ivana Trump's youngest apparently still falls short of his father's affection, no matter how hard he tries.
As seen on The David Pakman Show on YouTube, Eric called Donald to tell him he loved him during the Canton, Ohio, stop of his 2022 ReAwaken America Tour. "I speak on behalf of every single person here: They love you, I love you, we're proud of you," Eric gushed. His father's reply: "Well, thank you very much, and everybody enjoy yourselves and have a good weekend."
Tiffany falls short in the height game
Donald Trump Jr. is Donald Trump's firstborn, but he falls third in the height hierarchy. The Cut estimates Donald Jr. clocks in at 6 feet, 1 inch. Still, what he lacks in height, the GOP rock star more than makes up for in Trumpiness. In fact, BBC News claims Donald Jr. is even Trumpier than his father, whipping up the crowds with his firebrand, bombastic speeches attacking detractors and the media alike.
Ivanka Trump is fourth in the height charts, standing 5 feet, 11 inches. However, she undoubtedly comes first in Donald's graces. He regularly boasts about Ivanka's many attributes — albeit not always in the most conventional of fatherly ways, as Donald's history of inappropriate behavior toward Ivanka shows.
Tiffany Trump falls in last place on the offspring ranking. Standing 5 feet, 8 inches, she's the shortest among her siblings. Poor Tiffany also seems to be at the bottom of Donald's popularity totem poll. Michael Cohen alleges in his book, "Disloyal: A Memoir" (via Queerty), that Donald's youngest daughter is referred to as the "red-haired stepchild." He claims Ivanka tormented Tiffany as she "jealously guarded her position as Trump's favorite and surrogate, even at the expense of her vulnerable younger sister."