Here's How Tall All Five Of Donald Trump's Kids Are

A lot has been written about Barron Trump's height. After all, the youngest of Donald Trump's offspring is the tallest by far. Still, Barron's half-siblings are no slouches either. This is just as well for Tiffany, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Trump Jr., as their father places a lot of stock in feet and inches.

Height seems to be an obsession of Donald's. It's one of the physical characteristics, along with weight, that he weaponizes against opponents. A remarkable number of Donald's nicknames revolve around stature, by which he appears to gage worthiness and power. The New York Times claims 45 suffers from "height bias," noting that "Little Marco," "Liddle Corker," and "Little Rocket Man" are among the monikers he bandies around.

Then, of course, there's Donald's own height. According to Medicine Net, some men continue to grow during their 20s, but most stop around 21. The former POTUS is apparently still sprouting well into his 70s, though. Donald's April 2023 New York booking record lists him at 6 foot 2 inches and 240 pounds. However, he'd somehow shot up another inch and dropped an impressive 25 pounds by the time he surrendered himself at Fulton County jail in Atlanta three months later (via Newsweek). Not surprisingly, his height sparks great debate, like many other things in Donald's life. But is the measuring stick as flexible when it comes to his kids?