Barron Trump's Height Is Turning Heads Once Again
The family and loved ones of Ivana Trump — the "tough as nails" ex-wife of former president Donald Trump — gathered at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan to celebrate her life. The 73-year-old socialite, who famously coined the nickname "The Donald," passed away suddenly at age 73 due to "blunt impact injuries of the torso" caused by an accidental fall, according to the New York Post. Among the prominent mourners attending her "glamorous send-off" were the three children she shared with Donald, including Eric Trump, who lauded his mother as "the embodiment of the American dream" during an emotional speech at her upper Eastside service.
While Ivana's only daughter, Ivanka Trump, remembered her as a "trailblazer," and her eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s comments lauding her as "fearless and independent" left the church "drenched in tears," it was likely former president Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, who turned the most heads.
Barron Trump is seriously tall
As the famous family crowded on the steps of the church for a group photo, one thing became immediately clear — 16-year-old Barron Trump, the only child of Donald and Melania Trump, is a seriously tall teen. Barron – who has had a stunning transformation over the years – stood with a mournful expression as he towered over his kin. The mammoth minor stood at 6'7” after turning 15 last year, dwarfing his 5'11” mom, Melania, per the New York Post.
The Brobdingnagian boy's stunning height left more than a few jaws dropped on Twitter, with one user writing, "I'm still not over how tall Barron Trump is. Get that kid in the NBA," and another noted that as a teen, Barron still has room to grow: "I bet Barron Trump is like 10'9 tall by now." Unsurprisingly, after people realized just how tall the former first son is, an old photo taken during a Mother's Day celebration in May 2021 — in which Barron looms over a woman as he poses with her – began making the rounds on the microblogging site.