Barron Trump's Height Is Turning Heads Once Again

The family and loved ones of Ivana Trump — the "tough as nails" ex-wife of former president Donald Trump — gathered at the St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in Manhattan to celebrate her life. The 73-year-old socialite, who famously coined the nickname "The Donald," passed away suddenly at age 73 due to "blunt impact injuries of the torso" caused by an accidental fall, according to the New York Post. Among the prominent mourners attending her "glamorous send-off" were the three children she shared with Donald, including Eric Trump, who lauded his mother as "the embodiment of the American dream" during an emotional speech at her upper Eastside service.

While Ivana's only daughter, Ivanka Trump, remembered her as a "trailblazer," and her eldest son Donald Trump Jr.'s comments lauding her as "fearless and independent" left the church "drenched in tears," it was likely former president Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, who turned the most heads.