What We Know About Chief's WAG & Taylor Swift Pal Chariah Gordon
Brittany Mahomes might be the loudest NFL WAG linked to Taylor Swift since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023 — but she's definitely not the only one in the mix. The pop star's circle has also expanded to include Chariah Gordon, the soon-to-be wife of Kelce's and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr. Following the Chiefs' win against the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023, Gordon shared a carousel of Instagram photos showing herself and Hardman posing alongside Swift and Kelce. The post quickly went viral on the image-sharing platform, adding to the excitement surrounding Swift's budding romance with Kelce. "I didn't know that I was breaking the internet!" Gordon told People about her reaction. "I just really honestly posted [it] because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo."
Since then, Gordon has opened up more about her unexpected friendship with Swift. "She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," the beauty brand owner said of the "Lover" artist. "We have a good time and we are there to support our men." She also gushed, "She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that."
Like Swift, Gordon found herself thrust into the NFL spotlight when she confirmed dating the Chiefs wide receiver in December 2021. The couple now share two children: son Mecole (who was named after his father) and a baby girl named Ci. She and Hardman announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2024, along with snippets of the proposal and Gordon's ginormous engagement ring. "Say hello to the Future Mr. & Mrs. Hardman," Hardman's post read, while Gordon expressed her excitement, writing, "I'll never forget this moment!"
Chariah Gordon owns a skincare line
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Chariah Gordon is a self-made entrepreneur who founded the skincare line, The GLO Collection, inspired by her personal beauty journey and struggles with acne. She is also a singer and a social media influencer, with over 241,000 Instagram followers and more than 31,000 followers on Facebook as of this writing. Looking at her profile, Gordon seemingly enjoys dressing up and is often pictured wearing luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Fendi. She's even worked with several major brands, including Victoria's Secret, and once turned heads in a striking all-red ensemble while supporting her fiancé at the 2024 Super Bowl Championship.
In a previous addition of Whistle's "Home Team" series on YouTube, Mecole Hardman Jr. revealed that he first met Gordon through Instagram back in 2019. "She slid on me, in my DMs. She shot her shot, like Steph Curry from three," the Chiefs star quipped. "Obviously, we're here now. [We're about] to have two kids, so you know, everything happened like it's supposed to for sure." Meanwhile, Gordon reflected on their relationship, saying they've built a strong connection after being together for almost four years. She also gushed Hardman in a separate interview with People published in November 2024.
"He's truly my best friend," Gordon said of her future husband. "I would have definitely chosen him in a million lifetimes — and I'm glad that I get to do this life thing with him and just continue to build and grow our legacy for our kids." Adding, "I'm just excited to see what's next for us."