What We Know About Chief's WAG & Taylor Swift Pal Chariah Gordon

Brittany Mahomes might be the loudest NFL WAG linked to Taylor Swift since she started dating Travis Kelce in 2023 — but she's definitely not the only one in the mix. The pop star's circle has also expanded to include Chariah Gordon, the soon-to-be wife of Kelce's and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr. Following the Chiefs' win against the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023, Gordon shared a carousel of Instagram photos showing herself and Hardman posing alongside Swift and Kelce. The post quickly went viral on the image-sharing platform, adding to the excitement surrounding Swift's budding romance with Kelce. "I didn't know that I was breaking the internet!" Gordon told People about her reaction. "I just really honestly posted [it] because we had a good time and it was a really nice photo."

Since then, Gordon has opened up more about her unexpected friendship with Swift. "She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," the beauty brand owner said of the "Lover" artist. "We have a good time and we are there to support our men." She also gushed, "She's just one of the sweetest people ever... that's just that."

Like Swift, Gordon found herself thrust into the NFL spotlight when she confirmed dating the Chiefs wide receiver in December 2021. The couple now share two children: son Mecole (who was named after his father) and a baby girl named Ci. She and Hardman announced their engagement on Instagram in June 2024, along with snippets of the proposal and Gordon's ginormous engagement ring. "Say hello to the Future Mr. & Mrs. Hardman," Hardman's post read, while Gordon expressed her excitement, writing, "I'll never forget this moment!"