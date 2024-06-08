The Biggest Controversies To Surround Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' family has been surrounded by controversy, and his wife is no different. From attempting to profit off of used clothes to spraying fans with sparkling wine, swimming with dolphins, and getting into social media fights over referee bias, Brittany Mahomes has received plenty of backlash from her husband's fans. Over time, she just stopped caring. "It used to [bother me], yes. But not anymore. I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me," she said in an Instagram Q&A (via People).

While she has found herself in hot water for her own actions, the reasons so many people can't stand Brittany appear to be more nuanced. In many instances, it looks like football fans simply find her annoying. One Reddit user had an interesting theory. "Mahomes was successful instantly which pissed off a lot of rival fans but Mahomes had nothing about himself that they could hate on so they chose his wife and his brother," the user wrote, referring to Jackson Mahomes, whom many people also can't stand.

Regardless of why, all the attention caught her by surprise. "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this," she said on Netflix's "Quarterback" (via Fox News). Whether she was prepared or not, Brittany has learned that her actions can quickly land her in controversy.