Why So Many People Can't Stand Jackson Mahomes

One of the first strikes against Jackson Mahomes occurred in September 2021 after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a pair of fans can be heard celebrating the Ravens' win while seemingly taunting Patrick Mahomes' younger brother. "Let's go! I'm so sorry for you. I'm so sorry for you," one of the guys says. Things take a very awkward turn when Jackson grabs a water bottle and pours its contents on the videographer before walking away.

Shortly after the video was uploaded, some football fans slammed the TikTok influencer for his actions. "Just because it's water doesn't mean it's not tasteless and makes the Cheifs look bad," one X user wrote. Another person added, "What a sore loser. Need to be able to handle pressure and remember it's just a game."

While Jackson received heaps of backlash on social media, his older brother gave further insight into why the former poured water on the Ravens fan. "Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do. But there were things that were said to him ... that you don't see on the clip," Patrick explained to ESPN's Adam Teicher. "He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot, and he's usually pretty good at it, and he'll learn from it."