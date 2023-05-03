What We Know About Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson's Arrest

On May 3, Jackson Mahomes was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery after he was accused of forcibly kissing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn in February. According to records from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the social media influencer was booked at 7:42 am and is being held on a $100,000 bond. Nearly two months before the TikTok star's arrest, his lawyer, Brandon Davies, released a statement denying the accusations. "We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," he said. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context."

However, in a March interview with The Kansas City Star, Aspen gave further insight into the incident and claimed that Jackson forcibly kissed her a total of three times. "I'm telling him, pushing him off, saying "What are you doing?" and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that someone was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive," she recalled. The restaurant owner revealed to the news outlet that the social media figure has caused disturbances in the past. "I would say, one out of four times he comes in, it's not a good experience," she said. Mahomes' arraignment is scheduled for May 5.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).