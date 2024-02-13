Proof Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Are Getting Even Closer
If you had told Swifties that Taylor Swift would become good friends with Brittany Mahomes, they probably wouldn't believe it. How would they ever cross paths? But the world works in mysterious ways, and now the two women are closer than ever.
The Grammy-winning musician has officially become an NFL WAG after sparking a romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. After debuting her relationship at one of Kelce's games, it was only a matter of time before she started hanging out with the queen of the Chiefs WAGS – Brittany Mahomes. Days after attending her first game, Swift was spotted hanging out with Mahomes in New York alongside some of her fellow famous gal pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, per People. But was this all for show or the start of a budding friendship? It seems like it was the latter because Mahomes and Swift attended the Chiefs versus New York Jets game the following day and looked like they had known one another for years, per Fox News. From hugging and laughing to celebrating their two beaus, it was clear that Mahomes and Swift got along well.
The months that followed would only further prove that the two are creating a lifelong friendship. From cheering on the sidelines of games to having hangouts off the field, Mahomes and Swift could go as far as rocking friendship bracelets for each other, and here's how we know the two are getting closer than ever.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl fun
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' friendship made it all the way to the Super Bowl and solidified that their friendship is unbreakable. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were hoping to pull off a back-to-back win and secure another title for the Kansas City Chiefs, and they did just that. Although the NFL WAGs didn't sit with one another during the game, don't worry, there was a lot of Swift and Brittany content post the Chiefs' win, and it goes to show how close the two have become.
A journalist captured the moment that Brittany spotted Swift in the crowd as the star players from the Chiefs took the stage to accept their trophy. Brittany joined her husband onstage but didn't let Swift feel left out. She shouted to the "Love Story" singer, saying, "I told you!" Although it's unclear as to what exactly Brittany was talking about, what she said seemed to indicate that she thought the Chiefs would win again.
After the celebrations on the field wrapped up, Mahomes and Swift took their friendship to an afterparty, per Page Six. The two embraced one another as they walked into a Vegas nightclub to celebrate the big win. Brittany and Swift partied like no other, along with Kelce and Patrick, creating another memorable experience with one another that shows that the two are bonded for life.