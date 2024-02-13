Proof Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Are Getting Even Closer

If you had told Swifties that Taylor Swift would become good friends with Brittany Mahomes, they probably wouldn't believe it. How would they ever cross paths? But the world works in mysterious ways, and now the two women are closer than ever.

The Grammy-winning musician has officially become an NFL WAG after sparking a romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. After debuting her relationship at one of Kelce's games, it was only a matter of time before she started hanging out with the queen of the Chiefs WAGS – Brittany Mahomes. Days after attending her first game, Swift was spotted hanging out with Mahomes in New York alongside some of her fellow famous gal pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, per People. But was this all for show or the start of a budding friendship? It seems like it was the latter because Mahomes and Swift attended the Chiefs versus New York Jets game the following day and looked like they had known one another for years, per Fox News. From hugging and laughing to celebrating their two beaus, it was clear that Mahomes and Swift got along well.

The months that followed would only further prove that the two are creating a lifelong friendship. From cheering on the sidelines of games to having hangouts off the field, Mahomes and Swift could go as far as rocking friendship bracelets for each other, and here's how we know the two are getting closer than ever.