Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The Kansas City Chiefs

Listen, the Kansas City Chiefs may be getting a lot of limelight, but so do their wives and girlfriends. The WAGS of the Chiefs players truly deserve a television show of their own, from having an A-list pop star on their roster to wives who have upset the Chiefs kingdom — there's no shortage of entertainment.

More often than not, you'll catch these WAGS on the sidelines, snapping pics or losing their minds in the suites, all while cheering on their hubby or boyfriend on the field. A quick scroll through their social media profiles makes it unmistakably obvious that they are a football WAG, regardless of how recently they've joined the team. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. joined the team in October 2023, and that same month, his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, was already posting snaps of her at the games. She's not the only one — many WAGS support their beaus on social media, from Marissa Rand, Justin Reid's girlfriend, to Randi Chenal, Leo Chenal's wife — it's almost like a rite of passage.

While it might be annoying to see them flaunt their WAG status on social media, many players depend on the support of their wives and girlfriends. Lucky for the players, they all tend to get along. In December 2023, several were seen hanging out in New York. Both on the sidelines and beyond, the Chiefs' wives and girlfriends are grabbing the spotlight. Let's take a closer look at a few of the WAGS you're bound to spot at the games.