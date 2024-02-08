Meet The Wives And Girlfriends Of The Kansas City Chiefs
Listen, the Kansas City Chiefs may be getting a lot of limelight, but so do their wives and girlfriends. The WAGS of the Chiefs players truly deserve a television show of their own, from having an A-list pop star on their roster to wives who have upset the Chiefs kingdom — there's no shortage of entertainment.
More often than not, you'll catch these WAGS on the sidelines, snapping pics or losing their minds in the suites, all while cheering on their hubby or boyfriend on the field. A quick scroll through their social media profiles makes it unmistakably obvious that they are a football WAG, regardless of how recently they've joined the team. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. joined the team in October 2023, and that same month, his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, was already posting snaps of her at the games. She's not the only one — many WAGS support their beaus on social media, from Marissa Rand, Justin Reid's girlfriend, to Randi Chenal, Leo Chenal's wife — it's almost like a rite of passage.
While it might be annoying to see them flaunt their WAG status on social media, many players depend on the support of their wives and girlfriends. Lucky for the players, they all tend to get along. In December 2023, several were seen hanging out in New York. Both on the sidelines and beyond, the Chiefs' wives and girlfriends are grabbing the spotlight. Let's take a closer look at a few of the WAGS you're bound to spot at the games.
Brittany Mahomes
If there's one wife you probably know from the Kansas City Chiefs, it's probably Brittany Mahomes. Brittany has become quite famous — or some might say infamous — in her shows of support for her husband, Patrick Mahomes.
The romance between these high school sweethearts dates back to 2012 when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas. Since then, the couple has been inseparable. Brittany was even there when Patrick got signed by the Chiefs in 2017, and she shared the special moment on social media. Three years after he signed with the team, Patrick earned a ring and made sure that Brittany got one of her own. In September 2020, the famed quarterback announced on Instagram that he had popped the question to Brittany. Things moved quickly from then on. In 2022, the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony, along with their first kid, whom they welcomed in 2021. Patrick has been by Brittany's side through all the ups and downs, even as the couple welcomed their second child.
Brittany Mahomes has become a controversial figure in the football world — just look at "champagne-gate," when she showered fans with champagne in frigid weather. However, Patrick has admitted that he doesn't think he'd be where he is today without his wife's support. He told People, "I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton. She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate."
Taylor Swift
Two words — Taylor Swift. Swift entered her WAG era when she started seeing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has had an incredibly successful music career that definitely reached a peak when she embarked on her "Eras" tour. This tour has to be special for Swift because not only does it mark a significant moment in her career, but it's also what helped spark her romance with Kelce.
After attending her concert in early July 2023, Kelce admitted on the "New Heights" podcast that he tried to get a friendship bracelet with his number to the "Karma" singer. While the football player was unable to do so, their romance eventually kicked off anyway. After much speculation, Swift attended one of Kelce's games in September 2023, and from then on, their relationship has become tabloid fodder. The Grammy-winning musician has been at plenty of Chiefs games, taking her role as an NFL WAG seriously by supporting Kelce.
Although Swift's attendance at the games has upset several football fans, she's not letting that get in the way of being there for Kelce. She told Time Magazine, "I'm just there to support Travis ... I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads ... Football is awesome, it turns out ... I've been missing out my whole life." So get ready to see Swift at more games as long as she and Kelce stay strong.
Sheawna Weathersby
Chris Jones tackled a good partner with his wife, Sheawna Weathersby. While they keep much of their relationship under wraps, the couple reportedly married in 2014. Since tying the knot, the two have added to their family by welcoming two baby boys into their lives.
Weathersby is said to be a licensed esthetician and social media influencer, and although she might not post Jones often, she loves posting about her two boys. In December 2023, Weathersby shared a carousel of photos of her and her children posing for a Christmas photoshoot. She captioned the post, "Merry Christmas from my men in black." Jones was noticeably missing from the shot, though it's likely because the two prefer to keep things private. Weathersby has been spotted at several of Jones' games, showing her love and support for the football star.
Weathersby has long been supporting Jones' career and even was there when he won a Super Bowl ring in 2023. Sharing a recap of the exciting day on TikTok, Weathersby and their two boys rocked Chiefs gear as they cheered Jones on. Weathersby captioned the post, "Super Bowl Champs." With the Chiefs heading to the 2024 Super Bowl, we can only imagine that Weathersby will be on the sidelines showing support to her hubby and his teammates — and hopefully, fans will get another recap video.
Lyndsay Bell
Lyndsay Bell has become a notable figure in the Chiefs WAGS. She and tight end star Blake Bell had been together long before he made his NFL debut. Lyndsay and Blake started dating in 2013 while attending the University of Oklahoma. Fast-forward seven years, and the football player was down on one knee, popping the question to his future bride. In 2021, they officially tied the knot, and it didn't take long before they started adding to their family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Brinleigh, in September 2022. They are expecting another bundle of joy in 2024.
Besides her relationship with Blake, Lyndsay has garnered plenty of media attention for her friendship with fellow WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. In January 2024, Mahomes shared a sweet photo of her, Lyndsay, and Swift celebrating the Chief's win to secure a spot in the Super Bowl. This has been one of many photos of the three cheering on their men from the sidelines, and Blake is glad that Lyndsay has that kind of support.
In February 2024, Blake told reporters it's been exciting to see Lyndsay spark a friendship with Swift and other Chiefs' wives and girlfriends, but he's glad they have each other. He said, "There's a group of them and that's what's cool about the Chiefs' wives and girlfriends, they all kind of hang out together. And like I said, man, the support is crazy. And we definitely feel it."
Erica Watson
Justin Watson may be a two-time Super Bowl winner, but his biggest prize is his wife, Erica Watson. It's unclear when Erica and Justin met, but the couple first went Instagram official in July 2021. A year later, the two went from Instagram official to husband and wife. Justin shared photos from the special day, writing in the caption, "Wife 6/4/22." Since then, the couple has not slowed down. Erica cheered Justin on from the sidelines as he won two Super Bowl rings, and the couple welcomed a little one in their lives.
Despite her already hectic life, Erica continued to dive into projects she cared about. Erica is a licensed cosmetologist, and her passion led her to help a worthy cause. In 2023, Erica made a significant contribution, along with her husband Justin, to create a salon for the Operation Breakthrough cause, which helps kids in poverty. Initially, Erica joined the cause as a hairstylist, but once she saw the help the kids needed, she knew she had to do so much more. She told KSHB, "The first day I came here to do hair, it just like broke my heart and I just broke down to Justin and I was like we have to do something." She and Justin provided the funds for Operation Breakthrough to build a salon in their facility. From rooting for Justin at Chiefs games to helping good causes, there's nothing Erica can't do.