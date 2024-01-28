The Biggest Rumors About Patrick And Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes is one of the NFL's more outspoken WAGs, and her boldness is admirable in certain situations. When she feels like the refs are being unfair to her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she'll always stand up for her man on social media. However, being as vocal as she is as often as she is has its downsides. For one thing, fans start expecting you to respond to every rumor about you and your family that's making the rounds on the internet.
Brittany is clearly comfortable speaking her mind, but having the massive podium that she now possesses suddenly shoved in front of her is not something she was ready for when Patrick became an NFL superstar and two-time Super Bowl champ. "I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she said in an interview with CBS Mornings. She's reacted to being thrown into that fire by unleashing her fiery side. When someone annoyed her on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021, she clapped back by writing, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up." The critic has since deleted the offending tweet.
Brittany doesn't always take to social media to shut down rumors the way she shuts down her haters, but she'll occasionally set fans straight when they start believing internet gossip.
Brittany Mahomes' response to pregnancy rumors
During an August 2023 Q&A on her Instagram Story, Brittany Mahomes addressed a fan's question about whether she and Patrick Mahomes were expecting another child. "I'm not really sure where this rumor started but no I am not pregnant," she wrote. One of Brittany's wardrobe choices possibly sparked the pregnancy chatter. In photos she posted on Instagram that July, she donned a pink hat that read, "Hello, I'm late." Some of her followers assumed that the lateness referred to her period, not her punctuality. "Hat = good pregnancy announcement," one commenter wrote. Meanwhile, another fan was already predicting that Brittany and Patrick would keep their metallic moniker theme going by naming Sterling and Bronze's speculative sibling Copper.
Brittany answered another pregnancy question during the Q&A: whether she and Patrick wanted more kids. "Part of me says yes part of me says ehhhh maybe not!" she wrote. She was more certain about her family plans when the topic of how many children she wanted came up during a 2020 Q&A. "Four sounds good," she said. But Patrick was far from enthusiastic about the prospect of expanding his family when podcaster Alec Lace asked him if he wanted more children in February 2023. "I'm going to let these kids grow up," Patrick said. "It's hard when you get home after a long day at work and you got the baby in one arm or a baby in the other arm at all times."
The rumor that Brittany Mahomes got banned from games
In February 2022, former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger took to X to share some gossip about the Mahomes. At the time, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes weren't yet married, and Brittany was getting a great deal of negative press — as was Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes. Essentially, some fans found Brittany and Jackson annoying, and the duo was inspiring headlines like this one from Indy100: "Patrick Mahomes' fiancée and younger brother are turning people against the Chiefs." According to Ohrnberger, he was told by an unnamed source that Patrick had banned Brittany and Jackson from attending any of the Chiefs' games that season. "Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand," he tweeted.
Such a ban would have been humiliating for Brittany, so the allegation was one that her haters wanted to believe. However, Patrick seemed to repudiate the rumor when he tweeted, "Y'all just be making stuff up these days," followed by three crying laughing emojis. Ohrnberger later tweeted that he had been unable to confirm the malicious claim — which he had already helped spread — and explained how he got duped. "The source I received this information from was posing as someone I trust," he wrote. According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, he had received the same phony scoop via a group text, so it seems that a hoaxer had it out for Brittany and Jackson.
Is Brittany Mahomes a bad customer?
In the age of social media, celebrities who treat members of the service industry like trash best beware. All it takes to tarnish a reputation is one viral TikTok video or Reddit post about a star's rude behavior. One of the allegations often lobbed at celebs accused of being difficult to cater to is that they tip poorly. In Brittany Mahomes' case, TikToker Jessica O'Connor claims this is just one example of how she disrespected employees of 1 Hotel West Hollywood.
According to O'Connor, she used to work at the hotel and once waited on Mahomes and her entourage, who were in Los Angeles to shop for the WAG's wedding gown. O'Connor says the group spent around $130 when she served them — and not one of them left a tip. Perhaps O'Connor wouldn't have felt the need to call Mahomes out if that had been her only transgression, but she continued, "They were there for almost a week, I think, and did not tip a single one of our staff." O'Connor also singles Mahomes' behavior out, saying, "She was just genuinely unpleasant."
If O'Connor's claims are true, perhaps Mahomes, who once worked at Texas Roadhouse, could learn a thing or two about tipping etiquette from Taylor Swift. In December 2023, Swift was photographed tipping the food runners at a Kansas City Chiefs game with $100 bills. Instead of getting trashed on TikTok, she was celebrated as "a sold human being."
The rumor about a Taylor Swift rift
Remember the speculation that Brittany Mahomes would be unhappy with Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder at Kansas City Chiefs games? Instead, the suitemates laughed, hugged, and even created a secret handshake. But just as Mahomes' haters were being forced to begrudgingly accept her inclusion in Swift's squad, "Jake from Boston" called the "Zolak & Bertrand" radio show to claim that Travis Kelce's cheer captain wanted to keep Mahomes out of the bleachers at the Chiefs' December 2023 matchup against the New England Patriots. "One of the sources I have is saying she doesn't want to be with Brittany Mahomes. I don't know why," said Jake.
However, the two WAGs looked friendlier than ever when they sat side-by-side in their suite at Gillette Stadium. Swift was even filmed embracing Mahomes and lifting her in the air while celebrating a touchdown. This inspired one X comedian to snark, "Media be like: Did you see Taylor Swift try to throw Brittany out the suite window? They clearly hate each other." The following month, Brittany posted a photo on Instagram of her and Swift rocking matching Chiefs jackets and captioned it, "Twinning & Winning."
One sign that the duo's friendship was becoming more accepted came when the rumor mill shifted to a different rift narrative. In its report about Swift and Kelce supposedly fighting, Life & Style quoted a source as saying, "Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn't easy."
The red undies rumor
During a 2023 appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Patrick Mahomes' former teammate Chad Henne said that Mahomes wears the same pair of red underwear on game day. "You're like, 'Damn. Kid's wearing 'em again.' This definitely has to be a superstition and a good luck charm, for sure," Henne shared. Patrick was later grilled about Henne's claim on "Manningcast," and he confirmed that the retired quarterback wasn't spinning yarns about his skivvies' repeat performances during games. According to Patrick, he first started wearing the drawers because Brittany Mahomes bought them for him. But then the Chiefs started winning, and putting them on became something more than a relationship obligation. "I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season," he recalled.
Patrick insisted that the underwear weren't filthy and hadn't gone unwashed all this time, but he also confessed, "I mean, if we're on a hot streak, I can't wash them, you know? I've just got to keep it rolling." The New York Post discovered another detail about his lucky undies that Brittany divulged in her 2018 appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast: They're from Lululemon. That's the type of free positive publicity that will have brand marketing managers popping the champagne.