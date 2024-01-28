The Biggest Rumors About Patrick And Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is one of the NFL's more outspoken WAGs, and her boldness is admirable in certain situations. When she feels like the refs are being unfair to her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, she'll always stand up for her man on social media. However, being as vocal as she is as often as she is has its downsides. For one thing, fans start expecting you to respond to every rumor about you and your family that's making the rounds on the internet.

Brittany is clearly comfortable speaking her mind, but having the massive podium that she now possesses suddenly shoved in front of her is not something she was ready for when Patrick became an NFL superstar and two-time Super Bowl champ. "I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she said in an interview with CBS Mornings. She's reacted to being thrown into that fire by unleashing her fiery side. When someone annoyed her on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021, she clapped back by writing, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up." The critic has since deleted the offending tweet.

Brittany doesn't always take to social media to shut down rumors the way she shuts down her haters, but she'll occasionally set fans straight when they start believing internet gossip.