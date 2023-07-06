Brittany Mahomes Deletes Dolphin Vacation Photo After Making Waves

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's vacation went from relaxing to stressful after sharing one post on social media. Now, Brittany is no stranger to controversy. In fact, social media has gotten her in trouble more than once.

In February 2021, the trainer called out SportsCenter after they tweeted a photo of Patrick looking discouraged when his team was suffering a significant loss during the Super Bowl. Brittany replied, "Y'all are [trash emoji] for this too, but he looks damn good to me." Not just that, but in October 2021, Brittany went on a Twitter tirade after she called out some of the NFL's referees for seemingly always being against her husband's team after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Us Weekly. She wrote, "Refs are never in our favor." And it didn't stop there, as fans of both teams called out Brittany's behavior. She even replied to a Kansas City Chiefs fan after the user criticized her online behavior. Brittany told the fan, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up."

The entrepreneur clearly isn't afraid to share her opinions on social media, and many people can't stand her as a result. So, why has her latest post riled fans up? Well, Brittany shared a photo of her swimming with dolphins, and fans are not happy about it.