Brittany Mahomes Deletes Dolphin Vacation Photo After Making Waves
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's vacation went from relaxing to stressful after sharing one post on social media. Now, Brittany is no stranger to controversy. In fact, social media has gotten her in trouble more than once.
In February 2021, the trainer called out SportsCenter after they tweeted a photo of Patrick looking discouraged when his team was suffering a significant loss during the Super Bowl. Brittany replied, "Y'all are [trash emoji] for this too, but he looks damn good to me." Not just that, but in October 2021, Brittany went on a Twitter tirade after she called out some of the NFL's referees for seemingly always being against her husband's team after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Us Weekly. She wrote, "Refs are never in our favor." And it didn't stop there, as fans of both teams called out Brittany's behavior. She even replied to a Kansas City Chiefs fan after the user criticized her online behavior. Brittany told the fan, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up."
The entrepreneur clearly isn't afraid to share her opinions on social media, and many people can't stand her as a result. So, why has her latest post riled fans up? Well, Brittany shared a photo of her swimming with dolphins, and fans are not happy about it.
Brittany Mahomes faces backlash for swimming with the dolphins
Brittany Mahomes shared what she thought was a typical vacation post on Instagram, but it quickly became fuel for backlash. According to the Daily Mail, Mahomes shared a series of photos of her and her family swimming with the dolphins in Hawaii. She captioned her post, "Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin?" Although it seemed innocent enough, many were quick to call out Mahomes in the comments. Users criticized her for participating in an activity where the dolphins are held captive, as many see this as animal cruelty.
It got so bad that it even gained the attention of the animal rights non-profit organization, PETA, who left a lengthy comment for Mahomes, per Daily Mail. They shared, "We know you love companion animals, but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too." PETA's comment included information on why the activity is harmful to dolphins: "... Not to mention, many illnesses can be passed from dolphins to human visitors including viral, fungal and bacterial infections such as salmonella. These types of interactions are dangerous for them AND us."
Comments criticizing Mahomes continued to flood the post, and it seems as though it may have gotten to be too much for Mahomes. According to The U.S. Sun, she deleted the photos of her family vacation, and more specifically the ones of her and her family swimming with the dolphins.