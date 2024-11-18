Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Is Growing Up To Look Just Like His Dad
Jennifer Lopez welcomed her twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, during her marriage to Marc Anthony in February 2008. Early on, it was pretty clear to Lopez which of their kids took after her and Anthony in terms of their interests and personalities. "They're like yin and yang. Emme is like a mini-me; Max is really like a mini Marc," the singer shared in a 2015 interview (via The Latin Times), adding, "They're complete opposites." Lopez further explained their personality differences, saying, "[Emme is] like super focused and super sensitive, quiet and focused and [Max is] kind of off the charts, lots of energy, super funny." Max also bears a striking resemblance to his famous father, which has only become more apparent now that he's a teen. In fact, at 16 years old in 2024, he could practically pass as his father's twin!
Take, for instance, photos of Lopez and Max from their summer vacation in the Hamptons in July 2024 that show just how much he resembles his dad. Dressed in a printed black tee and plaid pajama pants, Max looked every bit like Anthony with his facial expressions; dark, wavy hair; and tanned complexion. He was photographed walking beside Lopez, who herself looked chic in her white jumpsuit with side slits and a plunging neckline. Later, she shared pictures of her not-so-little twins on Instagram, including one where Max was a carbon copy of his dad. "I haven't seen a picture of Max for so longg. He's gotten so big alreadyyyy," one fan reacted. Another gushed, "I wasn't ready for this!!! They've grown up so fast."
Jennifer Lopez's son Max tends to be shy
Unlike Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz, who has followed in her famous mother's footsteps, her son, Max Muñiz, is much more reserved and tends to generally shy away from the spotlight. In 2017, the twin siblings joined their mom for an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where Max, then 9, seemed visibly uncomfortable and spent much of the time hiding from the camera. At one point, he even hid inside a wooden table after host Ellen DeGeneres suggested the idea. "He's really into this box," DeGeneres then quipped. Even then, fans couldn't help but notice how Max resembled his father despite his seemingly introverted nature.
As the years went by, Lopez reflected on how much her kids had grown. "They're amazing," she shared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2022. "They're like little adults and they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already."
In 2021, she credited Max for encouraging her to use her platform and join a Black Lives Matter protest along with her twins and Lopez's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. As the megastar told Elle, "He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it. ... It was one of those parenting moments when you're like, 'Oh, maybe I'm raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here.'" Aside from Lopez, Marc Anthony has also proudly spoken of their son in interviews, saying that Max has a bright future ahead of him. "I think Max is gonna be like [Jennifer's] manager or her bodyguard," Anthony joked to ET. "Max-a-billion. He's just over the top. Like the world is too small for him, you know what I mean?"