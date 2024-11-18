Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Is Growing Up To Look Just Like His Dad

Unlike Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz, who has followed in her famous mother's footsteps, her son, Max Muñiz, is much more reserved and tends to generally shy away from the spotlight. In 2017, the twin siblings joined their mom for an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where Max, then 9, seemed visibly uncomfortable and spent much of the time hiding from the camera. At one point, he even hid inside a wooden table after host Ellen DeGeneres suggested the idea. "He's really into this box," DeGeneres then quipped. Even then, fans couldn't help but notice how Max resembled his father despite his seemingly introverted nature.

As the years went by, Lopez reflected on how much her kids had grown. "They're amazing," she shared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2022. "They're like little adults and they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already."

In 2021, she credited Max for encouraging her to use her platform and join a Black Lives Matter protest along with her twins and Lopez's ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. As the megastar told Elle, "He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it. ... It was one of those parenting moments when you're like, 'Oh, maybe I'm raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here.'" Aside from Lopez, Marc Anthony has also proudly spoken of their son in interviews, saying that Max has a bright future ahead of him. "I think Max is gonna be like [Jennifer's] manager or her bodyguard," Anthony joked to ET. "Max-a-billion. He's just over the top. Like the world is too small for him, you know what I mean?"