Sad Details About Hallmark Star Erica Cerra

The following article includes references to mental health issues.

Erica Cerra has enjoyed success both in her professional and personal life. That's not to say there aren't sad details about the Hallmark star. Cerra had a hard time accommodating motherhood and her TV roles, ultimately choosing to prioritize her family. But her decision wasn't easy. She has opened up about her desire to reclaim her career now that her daughter and son are a bit older. After all, she welcomed her daughter shortly after "Eureka," the Syfy show she is best known for, was abruptly canceled.

That also marked a difficult time for Cerra, especially because she was blindsided by the cancellation and felt like a rug was pulled from under her feet. While she was dealing with the repercussions of being a mom, she also lost her mother. Coming to terms with the death brought up a lot of emotions, filling Cerra with regret for not making more time for her mother. The actor learned her lesson, though. After the death, she made it a point to spend more time with her father. But those days were also numbered.

A few years after she lost her mother, Cerra's father also died. Unlike her previous experience, she found solace in knowing she had enjoyed his last years to the fullest. All these life-changing events happened within a decade. She found it hard to cope with the many different emotions at times. During those years, she developed depression. Cerra has a lot to be grateful for, but she also knows a thing or two about struggling.