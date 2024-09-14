Hallmark Stars Who Survived Serious Health Scares & Accidents

Australian native Clare Bowen, who starred in Hallmark offerings like "Sand Dollar Cove" and "#Xmas," has had her fair share of family tragedy. In 2016, the actor, who first emerged in mainstream television on the series "Nashville," discovered that her brother was diagnosed with cancer when the show was in its final season. Fortunately, the disease, stage 4 lymphoma, has since gone into remission, but the scary prospects of what might have been smacked Bowen with a foreboding sense of deja vu.

When she was only 4 years old, Bowen herself was diagnosed with cancer, end-stage nephroblastoma which affects the kidney, and she was faced with a gloomy prognosis. "I was sitting there in the hospital and I could overhear everything the doctors were telling my poor shell-shocked parents," said Bowen to The West Australian. She was given only a few weeks to live, even if doctors were to try a procedure still in its nascent stages of development. "My parents signed a form saying they wouldn't sue if the doctors tried this experimental treatment," Bowen added. "The doctors explained that it could kill me. But it didn't. I'm still here. Apparently I'm very difficult to kill."

After being medicated to shrink the football-sized tumor small enough to be removed in surgery, Bowen spent nearly a year in hospital. But it took her a much longer time to recover psychologically from the experience. "I learned to love myself," she attested to The Tennessean.