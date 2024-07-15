Tragic Details About Shannen Doherty's Life

Before Shannen Doherty tragically died at age 53, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star spent years keeping fans updated on her heartbreaking health issues. When Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she also learned that it could have been caught earlier and possibly prevented from spreading if her insurance hadn't lapsed. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Doherty sued her business management firm for missing a payment on her insurance premium. Doherty said that she temporarily quit making regular doctor's visits because of this, and she learned that she had cancer when she resumed them.

In 2016, Doherty told Entertainment Tonight her doctors had discovered that her cancer had likely spread beyond her lymph nodes, which meant she would have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy. She also spoke to the outlet about shopping for a bra after having a mastectomy. "It was traumatic and horrible ... I broke down crying in the dressing room and ran out," she recalled.

Doherty shared the sad news that she had stage 4 cancer in 2020, and three years later, she had to have a tumor removed when the cancer spread to her brain. After it metastasized to her bones, she told People in a November 2023 interview, "I don't want to die ... I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving." Doherty's long struggle with cancer wasn't really just one tragedy but a series of them, and it wasn't the only adversity she faced in her life.