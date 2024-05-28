When Calls The Heart Actor's Horrific Accident Devastates Hallmark Co-Stars

One of the top up-and-coming Hallmark actors experienced a tragic accident, which has caused her co-stars to rally around her. "When Calls the Heart" actor Mamie Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan in the first two seasons of the show and reprised the role for Season 10, suffered a "medical emergency" in Winnipeg, Canada, on May 11, 2024 according to a GoFundMe page set up by her parents. After being hospitalized, Laverock was transferred to a medical facility in Vancouver. Details of the incident were scarce, but she was described as "showing signs of improvement" until May 26 when her situation worsened. According to the GoFundMe page, Laverock was put on life support after she fell five stories while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway."

Devastated by the latest development, the cast of "When Calls the Heart" posted about Laverock's grave condition. Series star Erin Krakow who had famously formed several lasting relationships on the hit Hallmark show, shared the GoFundMe on her Instagram page. Johanna Newmarch, who plays Laverock's on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, appeared particularly shaken up by the news. "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie," Newmarch wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Fans were quick to share their sympathies. "This breaks my heart I had always wished for her return and when she appeared last season I was so happy," one wrote in response to the post. Newmarch and Laverock had just connected weeks before the young actor was hospitalized.