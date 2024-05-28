When Calls The Heart Actor's Horrific Accident Devastates Hallmark Co-Stars
One of the top up-and-coming Hallmark actors experienced a tragic accident, which has caused her co-stars to rally around her. "When Calls the Heart" actor Mamie Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan in the first two seasons of the show and reprised the role for Season 10, suffered a "medical emergency" in Winnipeg, Canada, on May 11, 2024 according to a GoFundMe page set up by her parents. After being hospitalized, Laverock was transferred to a medical facility in Vancouver. Details of the incident were scarce, but she was described as "showing signs of improvement" until May 26 when her situation worsened. According to the GoFundMe page, Laverock was put on life support after she fell five stories while being "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway."
Devastated by the latest development, the cast of "When Calls the Heart" posted about Laverock's grave condition. Series star Erin Krakow who had famously formed several lasting relationships on the hit Hallmark show, shared the GoFundMe on her Instagram page. Johanna Newmarch, who plays Laverock's on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, appeared particularly shaken up by the news. "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie," Newmarch wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Fans were quick to share their sympathies. "This breaks my heart I had always wished for her return and when she appeared last season I was so happy," one wrote in response to the post. Newmarch and Laverock had just connected weeks before the young actor was hospitalized.
Mamie Laverock and Johanna Newmarch are friends off-screen
On March 26, 2024, Mamie Laverock appeared on the "Heart to Hearties" podcast via Zoom along with her "When Calls the Heart" TV mom, Johanna Newmarch. Laverock spoke about reprising her role for Season 10. "So weird, like, I'm like so much older and everyone here hasn't even changed," she said. Even after years of not working together, the two actors had no trouble rekindling their relationship. "Mamie and I are going to be getting together in Vancouver and having lunch real soon," Newmarch said on the podcast. It's no wonder that the "WCTH" veteran was devastated by the news of Laverock's accident.
Fans who caught the podcast on YouTube instantly noticed Laverock and Newmarch's connection. "The reason WCTH is lasting so long is because the cast is like a family," one viewer wrote. "I agree with Mamie when she said the scenes between Molly and Rosaleen were beautiful," another added. In addition to receiving a warm welcome from Newmarch, Laverock also said that two Hallmark stars, Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing, were very welcoming when she originally joined the series. "When I first started working with Erin and Daniel, the leads of the show, I just thought to myself that they were literally the nicest people ever," Laverock told My Devotional Thoughts in 2018, after she had left the series but continued to work on the network.