Whatever Happened To Dayna Kathan From Vanderpump Rules?

It's never easy to be a newbie on a reality show — especially one that's been on the air for more than a decade now. Nevertheless, Dayna Kathan managed to be a real standout on the eighth season of "Vanderpump Rules." Showing off her quick wit and budding stand-up comedy career from the very start of the season, Kathan was first introduced as a TomTom employee and later hired at SUR by Lisa Vanderpump. Her goal, as she said in a talking head interview, was to use the show as a jumping-off point toward a career in comedy. "I took the job at TomTom and now SUR so I can hopefully leave my day job in healthcare sales," she said (via Bravo).

Despite being one of the more well-received fresh faces on the ever-rotating cast of characters on "Vanderpump," Kathan announced in 2021 that she would not be returning for Season 9. In a 2023 interview on co-star Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast, Kathan went more into detail about her departure from the Bravoverse. "I did not come to LA being like, 'I wanna be on a reality TV show,'" she explained. But the question remains: What has Kathan been up to since quitting "Vanderpump Rules" after its 2020 season?