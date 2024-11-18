Whatever Happened To Dayna Kathan From Vanderpump Rules?
It's never easy to be a newbie on a reality show — especially one that's been on the air for more than a decade now. Nevertheless, Dayna Kathan managed to be a real standout on the eighth season of "Vanderpump Rules." Showing off her quick wit and budding stand-up comedy career from the very start of the season, Kathan was first introduced as a TomTom employee and later hired at SUR by Lisa Vanderpump. Her goal, as she said in a talking head interview, was to use the show as a jumping-off point toward a career in comedy. "I took the job at TomTom and now SUR so I can hopefully leave my day job in healthcare sales," she said (via Bravo).
Despite being one of the more well-received fresh faces on the ever-rotating cast of characters on "Vanderpump," Kathan announced in 2021 that she would not be returning for Season 9. In a 2023 interview on co-star Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast, Kathan went more into detail about her departure from the Bravoverse. "I did not come to LA being like, 'I wanna be on a reality TV show,'" she explained. But the question remains: What has Kathan been up to since quitting "Vanderpump Rules" after its 2020 season?
Dayna Kathan has returned to her day job while pursuing podcasting on the side
In the years since Season 8, former "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Dayna Kathan has returned to her healthcare sales career. On the side, she continues to explore her passion for comedy through her podcast with "VPR" co-star and close friend Katie Maloney. Titled "Disrespectfully," the podcast — which launched in January 2024 — dives into dating mishaps and relationship challenges as well as the pair's candid thoughts and personal experiences. (This comes after Kathan's first attempt at a post-show pod, called "Unf*ckwithable," which she hosted solo in 2020.)
Although Kathan is largely out of the reality TV world, she did film a small appearance for "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11. However, fans of her Season 8 run shouldn't hold out much hope for her rejoining the cast. "I filmed and immediately I was like, 'I can't do this,'" Kathan admitted during a January 2024 interview on "The Viall Files" podcast. The experience quickly reminded her why she left in the first place, helping Kathan remain firm in her decision to move on from "Vanderpump." For the time being, fans will have to listen to the latest episodes of "Disrespectfully" if they want to keep up with Kathan.