Gavin Rossdale Attempts To Recapture His Youth With Young Gwen Stefani Look-Alike
When Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani got divorced in 2015, it ruptured the alternative music scene. The couple was seen as icons of grunge and pop-punk, and their separation had many fans mourning. Famously, Stefani has gone on to find new love with her "The Voice" cohost Blake Shelton, but Rossdale seems to be stuck in the past.
When Rossdale and his new girlfriend, musician Xhoana Xheneti — who goes by Xhoana X — stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, many thought they were seeing double. Xhoana X looks so incredibly similar to Gwen Stefani that she had us all doing a triple take. From her platinum blonde hair to her bold red lips, Xhoana X certainly grew up in the era of No Doubt and definitely knows what she's doing. Which begs the question, does Rossdale know what he's doing? Dating a woman 23 years his junior who looks exactly like his ex is screaming "midlife crisis." But that's not where the similarities between Stefani and Xhoana X end.
Xhoana X really, really looks like Gwen Stefani
Xhoana X and Gavin Rossdale were seen walking around London's Primrose Hill after the MTV EMAs, which is made even more poignant by the fact that Rossdale used to live in this neighborhood with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani. Not only does he have a look-alike following him around, it seems he's trying to play house with her. Considering how messy the divorce was between Rossdale and Stefani, it's enough to make anyone wonder why he's trying to relive that part of his life.
Xhoana X is also a musician breaking boundaries, similar to a young Gwen Stefani. According to Metal Magazine, Xhoana X merges darkness, freedom, and rebellion into her music, three characteristics that could easily describe Stefani both now and when she was breaking the mold as the frontwoman of No Doubt. Rossdale's fondness for the younger version of Stefani is somewhat understandable, but it does border on the absurd, as it's not the first time he's dated someone who looks and acts just like his ex.
Gavin Rossdale has a history of dating Gwen Stefani look-alikes
When Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale back in 2015, she alleged there had been adultery that led to the split. Come to find out, Rossdale had been engaged in a years-long affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann. To make matters worse, Mindy Mann was also a Stefani copycat. An anonymous tipster told Us Weekly, "If Gwen would eat something or do a workout or get a new handbag, Mindy would do the same thing." The former nanny would even copy Stefani's famous hairdo and lipstick combo. Now that Rossdale is dating yet another Stefani look-alike, it begs the question: Can this man move on already?
For her part, Stefani has certainly moved on. After finding a second chance at love with current partner Blake Shelton, Stefani has also released her new album, "Bouquet," with a blistering single dedicated to Rossdale. On the song "Somebody Else's," Stefani sings, "Now that I've found the real thing you don't compare. And I don't care that you're somebody else's ... and I pray for them whoever they are." We are also sending prayers to Xhoana X, hopefully she can move on before Rossdale finds a replacement who looks just like her.