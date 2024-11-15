Gavin Rossdale Attempts To Recapture His Youth With Young Gwen Stefani Look-Alike

When Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani got divorced in 2015, it ruptured the alternative music scene. The couple was seen as icons of grunge and pop-punk, and their separation had many fans mourning. Famously, Stefani has gone on to find new love with her "The Voice" cohost Blake Shelton, but Rossdale seems to be stuck in the past.

When Rossdale and his new girlfriend, musician Xhoana Xheneti — who goes by Xhoana X — stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, many thought they were seeing double. Xhoana X looks so incredibly similar to Gwen Stefani that she had us all doing a triple take. From her platinum blonde hair to her bold red lips, Xhoana X certainly grew up in the era of No Doubt and definitely knows what she's doing. Which begs the question, does Rossdale know what he's doing? Dating a woman 23 years his junior who looks exactly like his ex is screaming "midlife crisis." But that's not where the similarities between Stefani and Xhoana X end.